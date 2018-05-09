Toronto group brings fun back to biking in the city

Riding a bike is by far one of the fastest, most economical and least frustrating ways to get around the city for adults living downtown.

But remember when it was more than that? Or maybe I should say less than that?

For kids, at least in the 90s, bicycles meant summertime. They meant cruising around the neighbourhood with friends at night, putting Pokémon cards in our spokes and listening to grownups talk about how they used to do that with baseball cards, or whatever.

Now they're utilitarian tools, crucial for the daily commute if you don't want to spend a fortune or lose your mind. Enter bike gangs.

A group called Toronto Cruisers aims to bring back the fun and freedom associated with riding bikes for pleasure's sake, but on a much larger scale than what we experienced in Grade 6.

These folks ride their bikes around the city every Wednesday evening after work from May until the end of August (weather permitting), and you can join them. Like, tonight.

"Toronto Cruisers is a bike ride that aims to make Toronto a bit more bright, fun & adventurous!" Reads the description of a Facebook event promoting tonight's ride.

"We highly encourage people to dress up their bikes with lights, music & decoration!" The listing continues. "After all, since Wednesday is just another day in the 9-5 weekly grind, why not make Wednesdays an event to look forward to?"

Organizers say that there's always at least one set of speakers on the ride that blare everything from dubstep to oldies to country to pop. Sometimes they host parties (or "bike raves") exclusively for the purpose of cycling with music.

No membership is required, no RSVP is required, you can hop on and off the bike route at any time and rides are completely free (although you can make a donation, if you wish.)

You can check it out for yourself at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, when the gang meets up in the Annex, between Spadina & St. George stations.

Conversely, you could form a bicycle gang of your own, or join mine. It currently consists of two girls on Schwinns and we mostly just sit in the park.