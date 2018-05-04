Sports & Play
scarborough bluffs

It's about to get a lot easier to visit the Scarborough Bluffs

Ever found yourself thinking that there must be an easier way to get to the Scarborough Bluffs? Well, now there is! 

This Sunday May 6 the TTC is launching a bus route that will run from Kennedy station to Bluffer's Park. 

The accessible bus service, 175 Bluffer's Park, will run between Kennedy Station and Bluffer's Park Beach every 15 minutes during the daytime and early evening on weekends and holidays.

Service will end on Saturday, October 6. That's plenty of time to enjoy all that The Bluffs has to offer and maybe snap a pic or two for the 'gram while you're at it. 

PhotoMK

