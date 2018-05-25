These breathtaking cliffs are less than 2 hours from Toronto

We all know that the uber popular Scarborough Bluffs are the go-to for sweeping views of Lake Ontario, but if you’re looking for an equally stunning lookout without the overwhelming crowds, Hawk Cliff is the answer.

Less than two hours from Toronto lies Hawk Cliff, which has incredible panoramic views of Lake Erie. Hikers, bird watchers and all-around nature lovers have been visiting this hidden gem for generations.

Hawk Cliff is the the perfect summer spot to take in the blue waters of Ontario, indulge in a picnic, or catch a spectacular sunset.

Similar to the nearby Beamer Memorial Conservation Area, Hawk Cliff is also known internationally as a "Hawkwatch Site" and is world-renowned as an observation site of migrating birds.

The cliffs are part of a public 230-acre property and some say the hiking trail to get to the cliffs is even more beautiful than the coastline itself. The heavily dense woodland is sprawling with clear streams, colourful meadows and a number of Carolinian trees.

Since the Hawk Cliff Woods is also one of the largest remaining deep interior forests in Elgin County, the shoreline has become a major migratory pathway for monarch butterflies. Expect to be surrounded by them when you visit!

Be sure to also get a glimpse of the cliff face from the shoreline — the outer layer is deeply pocketed with nesting holes for bank swallows, giving it a cool Swiss cheese-like appearance.

Since Hawk Cliff is only 10 minutes away from Port Stanley, you should definitely hit the Port Stanley Beach after for some swimming and sun-bathing.

This beach is only one of 27 in Canada to have earned “Blue Flag” status for its commitment to strict water quality and safety. That’s no small feat!