Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hawk cliff

These breathtaking cliffs are less than 2 hours from Toronto

Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We all know that the uber popular Scarborough Bluffs are the go-to for sweeping views of Lake Ontario, but if you’re looking for an equally stunning lookout without the overwhelming crowds, Hawk Cliff is the answer.

Less than two hours from Toronto lies Hawk Cliff, which has incredible panoramic views of Lake Erie. Hikers, bird watchers and all-around nature lovers have been visiting this hidden gem for generations.

A post shared by destinee (@desxsmith) on

Hawk Cliff is the the perfect summer spot to take in the blue waters of Ontario, indulge in a picnic, or catch a spectacular sunset.

A post shared by Alysha (@karmakitten) on

Similar to the nearby Beamer Memorial Conservation Area, Hawk Cliff is also known internationally as a "Hawkwatch Site" and is world-renowned as an observation site of migrating birds.

A post shared by Mark G (@spitzkymedia) on

The cliffs are part of a public 230-acre property and some say the hiking trail to get to the cliffs is even more beautiful than the coastline itself. The heavily dense woodland is sprawling with clear streams, colourful meadows and a number of Carolinian trees.

A post shared by Jordan Andrigo (@jordandrigo) on

Since the Hawk Cliff Woods is also one of the largest remaining deep interior forests in Elgin County, the shoreline has become a major migratory pathway for monarch butterflies. Expect to be surrounded by them when you visit!

A post shared by Brian Rinkel (@rinksok) on

Be sure to also get a glimpse of the cliff face from the shoreline — the outer layer is deeply pocketed with nesting holes for bank swallows, giving it a cool Swiss cheese-like appearance.

Since Hawk Cliff is only 10 minutes away from Port Stanley, you should definitely hit the Port Stanley Beach after for some swimming and sun-bathing.

This beach is only one of 27 in Canada to have earned “Blue Flag” status for its commitment to strict water quality and safety. That’s no small feat!

Lead photo by

@viewsfromthe519

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

These breathtaking cliffs are less than 2 hours from Toronto

Mario Kart-style race track in Niagara Falls is opening early

Blue Jays game vs Angels is a live stream on Facebook

Toronto's popular indoor obstacle course has a new home

These ancient caves near Toronto are a camping paradise

The top 10 places to hang out by the lake in Toronto

The top 5 parks for a nature walk in Toronto

10 ways to escape the city without leaving Toronto