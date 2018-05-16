Barry's Bootcamp is opening another Toronto location

A world-class city deserves a world-class fitness club, and Toronto is about to have two.

Barry's Bootcamp, home of what's purported to be the greatest workout on Earth, just announced that it will be opening up a second location in The 6ix near Bay and Cumberland.

It won't open until January, but you can expect Yorkville's newest gym to be huge and busy when it does.

The 20-year-old American fitness brand is already hugely popular among hard-bodied hotties in Toronto and beyond (David Beckham, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kim Kardashian are all said to be fans).

While harder to see inside of than some Toronto bootcamp studios (god I'm creepy), the Barry's Bootcamp at 310 Richmond Street West is clearly doing good business.

"It’s very effective as a workout. It’s quite intense but it definitely works," said Canadian VP Laurie Campbell to Retail Insider when talking about the brand's continued expansion in Canada.

"For people who are looking for a premium offering in the boutique fitness landscape, Barry’s is kind of one of the top ones and Toronto was ready for it."