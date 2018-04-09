Sports & Play
Toronto pays tribute to the Humboldt Broncos

Tributes continue to pour in from around the world for 15 Canadian hockey players and team personnel who were killed in a bus crash on Friday evening.

Police say that the men and boys who died, along with 14 others who were injured, had been travelling with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan when their bus collided with a transport truck.

News of the tragedy has been reverberating nationwide ever since, particularly among members of the athletic community – much of whom are all-too-familiar with spending time on the road as part of a team.

Several members of the Toronto Maple Leafs expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"The hockey world is an unbelievable world," said Leafs coach Mike Babcock during a press conference on Saturday.

"It's gotta rip the heart out of your chest. We pray for those families and thinking about them. I don’t know what else you say. Horrific, horrific accident. Tough day."

Toronto Maple Leafs star Nazem Kadri is looking to support the families of victims through his charity foundation, while Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays is auctioning off the hat he wore during Sunday's game "with all proceedings going towards the cause."

Cincinatti Reds player Joey Votto, who is from Etobicoke, also honoured victims during a game this weekend by writing the team's name on his cleats.

The Blue Jays and Rangers held a moment of silence before their game on Saturday.

The Toronto Raptors also held a moment of silence at the ACC on Sunday to honour victims of the tragedy.

The team also extended its condolences on Twitter and through TV interviews.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Saturday that the famous Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square would be lit up in green and yellow to honour the Broncos.

And so it was.

The CN Tower was lit in the colours of green and gold too.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign set up by a Humboldt resident to help the families affected by this tragedy has now raised almost $5 million – the most ever raised through a single GoFundMe campaign in Canadian history.

