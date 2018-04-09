Toronto pays tribute to the Humboldt Broncos

Tributes continue to pour in from around the world for 15 Canadian hockey players and team personnel who were killed in a bus crash on Friday evening.

Police say that the men and boys who died, along with 14 others who were injured, had been travelling with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan when their bus collided with a transport truck.

News of the tragedy has been reverberating nationwide ever since, particularly among members of the athletic community – much of whom are all-too-familiar with spending time on the road as part of a team.

Thoughts are back in Sask tonight with the Humboldt Broncos and their families. Terrible tragedy. — morgan rielly (@mriles4) April 7, 2018

Several members of the Toronto Maple Leafs expressed their condolences on Twitter.

So heartbreaking. Sending all my prayers and love to the families and everyone involved back home in Saskatchewan. #prayforhumboldt — Tyler Bozak (@Bozie42) April 7, 2018

"The hockey world is an unbelievable world," said Leafs coach Mike Babcock during a press conference on Saturday.

"It's gotta rip the heart out of your chest. We pray for those families and thinking about them. I don’t know what else you say. Horrific, horrific accident. Tough day."

Toronto Maple Leafs star Nazem Kadri is looking to support the families of victims through his charity foundation, while Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays is auctioning off the hat he wore during Sunday's game "with all proceedings going towards the cause."

I’ll bounce back and get better. Promise. Prayers still with #HumboldtBroncos and everyone involved. Way too tragic. Going to auction off the hat I wore today with all proceedings going towards the cause. Stay strong! 🇨🇦 @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/BKfw7TaBEI — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 8, 2018

Cincinatti Reds player Joey Votto, who is from Etobicoke, also honoured victims during a game this weekend by writing the team's name on his cleats.

Joey Votto pays tribute to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team after Friday's tragedy in Saskatchewan, Canada. ♥️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zb95lTz545 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 8, 2018

The Blue Jays and Rangers held a moment of silence before their game on Saturday.

Standing in silence for the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Team victims and families at the Toronto Blue Jay vs. Texas Rangers game in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/OODjA0UXrQ — Joe (@Spenny5) April 8, 2018

The Toronto Raptors also held a moment of silence at the ACC on Sunday to honour victims of the tragedy.

The Toronto Raptors have a moment of silence for #HumboldtBroncos before tonight’s game. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/xgO2TBUW8M — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) April 8, 2018

The team also extended its condolences on Twitter and through TV interviews.

Thinking of the Humboldt Broncos and our friends in the hockey community at this terrible time. From Toronto to the Prairies, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 7, 2018

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Saturday that the famous Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square would be lit up in green and yellow to honour the Broncos.

The Toronto sign has been lit green and yellow today - the team colours of the Humboldt Broncos. The sign will dim at 6 p.m. tonight to commemorate the lives lost in this terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/siBOySORFl — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 7, 2018

And so it was.

The Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square outside city hall was green and gold #Humboldt #Broncos colours today to honour and remember the 15 who died in the horrific accident in Saskatchewan.



Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends and community. pic.twitter.com/KkCkIzbksV — Phil Soper (@PhilSoper) April 9, 2018

The CN Tower was lit in the colours of green and gold too.

Toronto paying its respects... The CN Tower lit in the colours of the Humboldt Broncos... #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ygPPDbxcGM — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign set up by a Humboldt resident to help the families affected by this tragedy has now raised almost $5 million – the most ever raised through a single GoFundMe campaign in Canadian history.