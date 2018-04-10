Sports & Play
sticks out for humboldt

Toronto is putting hockey sticks outside their homes for Humboldt

A deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 Canadian men and boys on Friday is haunting hockey lovers all over the globe this week as news spreads about the tragedy's young victims and who they were as people.

Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were en route to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, early Friday evening when a transport truck collided with their bus, killing 10 players aged 16-21, two coaches, a radio announcer, a volunteer statistician and a driver.

About a dozen survivors remain in hospital following the crash, four of them in critical condition, and almost $6.8 million has now been raised for the victims' families through one crowdfunding campaign alone.

But money is only just one of the ways in which people are showing support.

A social media movement in which people share photos of hockey sticks on their front porches took off like wildfire on Sunday after Winnipeg-based sports broadcaster Brian Munz shared a touching text message from a friend in Humboldt.

From suburban tykes to Olympic champs, hockey players all over Canada, the U.S. and beyond have taken to putting their own sticks outside at night "for the boys."

As of Tuesday morning, the hashtags #HumboldtStrong and #PutYourSticksOut were trending nationwide, with the latter reaching number one on Twitter in Toronto.

People who don't have real hockey sticks on hand are getting creative with their tributes...

As are those who don't have front porches to set sticks out on.

One Markham elementary school class even made sticks of their own to paste on the classroom door.

"Such a humbling experience driving through my subdivision on the way to work today," wrote one local on Twitter. "So many sticks on front porches and such a feeling of solidarity."

"When our country loses our own, we put hockey sticks outside our doors. Everyone," wrote another. "People across the nation from all walks of life... I love Canada."

