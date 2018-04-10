Toronto is putting hockey sticks outside their homes for Humboldt

A deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 Canadian men and boys on Friday is haunting hockey lovers all over the globe this week as news spreads about the tragedy's young victims and who they were as people.

Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were en route to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, early Friday evening when a transport truck collided with their bus, killing 10 players aged 16-21, two coaches, a radio announcer, a volunteer statistician and a driver.

My heart is heavy. Still grieving with the rest of the entire hockey community. To honour the Humboldt Broncos, 15 sticks out on the porch. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/3LldZ7FpKp — Coleman Vollrath (@Colemanvollrath) April 9, 2018

About a dozen survivors remain in hospital following the crash, four of them in critical condition, and almost $6.8 million has now been raised for the victims' families through one crowdfunding campaign alone.

But money is only just one of the ways in which people are showing support.

I’d give up every stop she ever made for a save in Saskatchewan on Friday night.



Rest easy boys.#PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/DlsE4Orez6 — Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) April 10, 2018

A social media movement in which people share photos of hockey sticks on their front porches took off like wildfire on Sunday after Winnipeg-based sports broadcaster Brian Munz shared a touching text message from a friend in Humboldt.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

From suburban tykes to Olympic champs, hockey players all over Canada, the U.S. and beyond have taken to putting their own sticks outside at night "for the boys."

Jumping on a ✈️ to be w/ @paulbrandt and honour those affected. Left my stick out front, not just any stick, my first hockey stick ever, from Shaunavon. Classsic wooden Titan. Hope the boys don’t use it, nothing but muffins coming out of that thing! #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/jb3TnTRN0t — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 9, 2018

As of Tuesday morning, the hashtags #HumboldtStrong and #PutYourSticksOut were trending nationwide, with the latter reaching number one on Twitter in Toronto.

People who don't have real hockey sticks on hand are getting creative with their tributes...

As are those who don't have front porches to set sticks out on.

I live in a condo in the middle of downtown Toronto, but that won't stop me from #PutYourSticksOut #HumboldtBroncos #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/0q8FyZfEK6 — Tim (@pheayre) April 10, 2018

One Markham elementary school class even made sticks of their own to paste on the classroom door.

We wanted to show our support to the Humboldt community. We are thinking of those who lost their lives, who lost loved ones, and those who are experiencing pain because of this horrible accident. Our class is putting out our sticks in support of #HumboldtStrong #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/8VpTPKQsor — Mr. Repa's Classroom (@MrRepa_teacher) April 9, 2018

"Such a humbling experience driving through my subdivision on the way to work today," wrote one local on Twitter. "So many sticks on front porches and such a feeling of solidarity."

"When our country loses our own, we put hockey sticks outside our doors. Everyone," wrote another. "People across the nation from all walks of life... I love Canada."