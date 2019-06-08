Sports & Play
barrie floating waterpark

This unreal floating water park is just one hour from Toronto

There might not be a more fun way to spend some time out on the water than this floating water park in Barrie. Located near Centennial Beach, the 13,000 square foot fun pad can accommodate about 100 people at any given time.

You can use the Splash On Water Park as a giant water-based obstacle course or as a place to chill in the middle the harbour on a scorching hot day, where the relief of the lake is just a few feet away.

There's actually a few of these floating water parks on the west coast run by Okanagan Wibit (who are also behind the Barrie location), but this new addition is the closest attraction of its kind to Toronto.

Splash On Water Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pricing packages include evening passes ($15), day passes ($25), and five-day passes ($99).

Splash On Barrie

