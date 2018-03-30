5 cheap gyms and fitness clubs in Toronto

Cheap gyms and fitness clubs in Toronto are perfect when all you need is bare bones equipment, weights and change rooms. Nothing fancy. No eucalyptus towels or inspirational words etched on the walls. Just a typical gym to get your sweat on without the costly price tag.

Here are some of the cheapest gyms you can find in Toronto.

You can’t go wrong with a $10 monthly membership at Hone’s Yonge and Isabella location. The other two locations - Queen St. and Carlaw Ave., and St. Clair and Bathurst - are $20/month with unlimited tanning and a free personal training session.

This chain delivers on its low-cost, judgement-free commitment as a gym. It's the perfect set up for fitness beginners. A simple $10/month membership gets you into the gym with the option to cancel anytime.

This US chain's first Toronto location is a super cheap option. At College Park, Crunch memberships start at a very basic $9.95/month with access to the facility and a range of workout classes. And you can pay month-to-month instead of a lump-sum payment.

From the people at GoodLife, this discount chain offers the 4Less card for an easy $4.99 fee every two weeks with a one-year commitment. The Black Card memberships give you access to all three locations across the GTA for $10.99 every two weeks.

While Anytime Fitness isn’t the cheapest option on the list, it still offers a decent rate for people who want a 24-hour gym. The membership amounts to $33/month with a one-time initiation fee.