Student deals and discounts in Toronto so you can live your best life for cheap

Student deals in Toronto are plentiful - as one might expect given the amount of university, college, trade, and vocational students who live, study, and party in the city. Savings are relatively modest, generally in the 10 to 15 per cent, range, but hey, if you take advantage of every deal possible, you may be able to pay off your OSAP a whole month earlier.

Here's a roundup of students deals you can score in Toronto.

Student Cards



This loyalty card provides students with discounts and deals at thousands of stores and restaurants across Canada. Students can purchase cards online.

The International Student Identity Card is the only globally accepted and verified student ID. Student who purchase the card gain access to discounts within Canada and around the world. Cards can be purchased online for $20.

Restaurants

Show your student ID at this Kensington Market cafe and recieve 15 per cent off your purchase.

Students who visit any location of the Toronto chain can get 15 per cent off when they show their student ID.

Students who visit the restaurant in the Annex can receive 20 per cent off. The discount is not valid on weekends or holidays.

Visit the restaurant near Ryerson between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and be delighted with a 20 per cent discount when you show your student ID.

Stuff your face with Chinese food then save 10 per cent off your meal with valid student ID.

Students who visit the wing chain can recieve 20 per cent off.

Sunday through Thursday students who visit the Little Italy pub can be rewarded with 15 per cent off.

Retail

Students receive a 10 per cent discount on regular-priced supplies. The offer is only valid in-person.

Education pricing is available to post-secondary students, students accepted into a post-secondary institution, parents buying for post-secondary students, teachers and staff at all levels.

Save 15 per cent on full-priced items. Only available in-store purchases.

Students and seniors score big on Wednesdays. With a valid ID they receive 10 per cent off. This excludes gift cards.

Show your student ID to save 15 per cent to 20 per cent at any store location.

Offers 10 per cent discount on regular items with a valid student ID.

Students receive a 10 per cent discount off regular-priced items with student ID.

Here, the store offers 10 per cent discount off all regular- and sale-priced items with student ID.

Show your student ID at your local Henry’s store to receive 10 per cent to 15 per cent off select items.

The store offers 15 per cent off when you’re shopping in-store and show a valid school ID at checkout.

Show your student ID and receive 15 per cent off your purchase.

Here, get a 20 per cent studio discount for dancers.

This store offers a 10 per cent discount off regular-priced art supplies only.

Students recieve 10 per cent off their purchase.

Toose offers a 15 per cent discount off regular- and sale-priced merchandise.

Students receive 10 per cent off Topshop and Topman purchases with any valid student card.

This cycle shop offers a 10 per cent off parts and accessories.

Travel



Get a GO-approved Student ID card through GO Transit or at your school, then pick up a re-loadable PRESTO card wherever you buy GO tickets. Set up your PRESTO card for Student Fares to save. Always travel with GO-issued student ID.

A student ID will save you 10 per cent on a regular adult fare.

A Post-Secondary Monthly Pass is available on PRESTO. This pass costs $122.45 and provides unlimited travel for a month. You must have your TTC post-secondary photo identification card to set your post-secondary student fare type on your PRESTO card and carry it with you when travelling on the TTC.

With an ISIC card or student ID, you can get savings on Economy fares or on Escape fares.

Zipcar has partnered with many schools to offer discounted membership rates to students. Search for your school on Zipcar's website and register with your school email address.

Attractions

This museum dedicated to Persian and Islamic art is absolutely worth the visit. Explore the museum for just $12 if you're aged 12 to 17 or a full-time post-secondary student with ID.

Gather some inspiration by exploring the collections at the city's landmark art gallery. All visitors who are 25 and under receive free, unlimited admission to the museum.

The Museum celebrates the style and function of footwear. Students with ID get in for $8, or if you come on a Thursday between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., admission is PWYC.

If you're under the age of 30, you can buy opera tickets for only $22. While wearing sweatpants on campus might be socially acceptable (is it though?), try to make yourself a little more presentable for an evening of soaring music and spectacular visuals at one of Toronto's most beautiful buildings.

Get the natural Toronto experience, and enjoy the Instagram-worthy view of the Toronto skyline. If you're under 19, the ferry ride is $5 with a student ID. Admission to the Island is free.

The giant ceramic head is the piéce de resistance at this museum at Queen’s Park dedicated to ceramics. If you're looking to visit, student admission is just $9 when you present an ID.

Spend an afternoon wandering through the hundreds of interactive and passive exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre. Geology, natural sciences, astronomy, music, technology, human anatomy, oh my! Students with valid ID pay $16 for hours of pure educational bliss.

The perfect place for dating. Carbon dating, that is. Get lost in the endless displays of natural history and world cultures. Students get in for $16.50 any day of the week. On Tuesdays, admission is free with a student ID.

The only museum in Canada exclusively devoted to the collection, exhibition, and documentation of textiles from around the world. Their collection spans work from over 200 regions. To see it, students just need to pay $6.

A treasure for the city's film fans, the Toronto International Film Festival's theatre on King Street is home to some of Toronto's most anticipated movie screenings and exhibitions year-round. Tickets for students are made affordable at only $11.50.

Classical music makes you smarter, right? Student status aside, as long as you're between 15 and 35, you can get TSO tickets for as little as $19.

Unfortunately there is no discount for a day pass, but show your student ID and get a year membership for $60.