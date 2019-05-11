The top 10 places to take a walk in Toronto

There's no shortage of scenic places to walk in Toronto, a city that prides itself on over 1,600 parks and green spaces. But not all parks are made for walking, and not all ravines will let you escape without hiking.

Here are some great places to take a walk in Toronto.

There's no skyline view from the promenade at Marilyn Bell, but it's about as close to the lake as you can get, and on a clear day you can easily see the escarpment across the lake. Many are particularly fond of this stretch at night, when the blackness of the lake seems to envelope you.

Yes, I could have put almost any beach on this list, but Cherry Beach seems to be the choice of walkers, if only for its cool waters and ample park space just north of the sandy area. Stroll around as kite surfers struggle to catch wind. If you walk far enough west, you can catch a glimpse of the skyline.

One of the prettiest places in Toronto, if busy on summer weekends, Edwards Gardens has plenty of meandering paths and trails through immaculately tended grounds. Look for wildflowers, rhododendrons and roses amongst the various flora, and be sure to pause contemplatively on one of the many wood bridges that cross the Don River tributaries.

There are boardwalks at both the eastern and western beaches in Toronto, but the east side takes the win for its people-watching and more ocean-like atmosphere (if you've been to both, this will make sense). There are few places better to stroll at dusk in Toronto.

The trail that runs southeast alongside Mud Creek features a tree canopy that'll make you think you've left the city altogether. While you'll have to share the path with cyclists, it's never that busy, and it's wide enough to accommodate all.

If it's elevated lake vistas you're after, head to this park atop the Scarborough Bluffs. It's remarkable just how tropical the scene can seem in mid-summer. Look out at the water and imagine that the deposits from these very bluffs formed what is now the Toronto Islands.

High Park is an obvious choice, but impossible to leave off this list. High Park's rolling hills offer many ravine walks, ponds and, of course, the Cherry Blossoms. There are trails all over the park and lots of paved paths if you prefer not to venture too far off the beaten track.

Uptowners looking for a serene escape can hit this park, which features kilometres of weaving trails, alongside sports fields, picnic areas, and an off-leash dog park. None of the trails are overly challenging to walk, but the scenery is such that you'll feel much further north of the city's core than you really are.

A highly underrated waterfront area, this stretch of promenades offer views of the Etobicoke Yacht Club, Humber Bay Park West, and a tiny lighthouse that gives a quaint character to the bay. There are ample benches to take a break and enjoy the view.

What would this list be without one skyline walk? Broadview Avenue gets my nomination for its sweeping views of the city and Riverdale Park below. Rotate your neck across the scene and take in the perfect juxtaposition of the Don Valley and the Financial District. This is surely one of the best views of the city there is.