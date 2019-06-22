The top 20 patios for brunch in Toronto

Brunch in Toronto is even better on a patio, especially one with a picturesque setting. Loaded pancakes and BBQ brunches reign supreme on these prime outdoor spots where tables are more highly prized than the last sip of a tequila Caesar.

Here are my picks for the top patios for brunch in Toronto.

Adorable front and back patios with cute wicker chairs bring all the sparkle of this French restaurant on Harbord outdoors. For brunch they serve tasty cocktails, croque madame, duck eggs and much more.

This spot gets the sleepy Junction Triangle booming for brunch service. One crowd pleaser is their Barnyard Burger with a runny egg. This corner patio is also a darling spot to watch the neighbourhood go by.

If you find yourself in Parkdale hankering for an Eastern European brunch, this is your spot. Head to the back patio to cozy up with friends in a booth and dine among a vintage birdcage.

If you don’t mind going back to school on the weekends, you’ll be happy at this educationally-themed patio in Liberty Village that gives upgrades to typical brunch meals and cocktails, loaded stacked pancakes and epic French toast.

The Little Italy restaurant is bringing Toronto a taste of Filipino brunch. They're only open weekends and they're serving up tasty dishes like French toast topped with banana-coconut dulce de leche, toasted coconut, almond and evaporated milk on their front patio.

This classy patio on Tecumseth is the only place in Toronto to get the famous Beastwich sandwich, featuring a fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pork sausage gravy and a fried egg.

The massive patio found at Bathurst and Adelaide is a great destination for a boozy brunch. Take down some steak and eggs alongside one of their brews on a hot summer's day.

Sit at the front at this restaurant on Bayview Avenue and sink your teeth into some brunch classics like eggs benny, pancakes and French toast.

The restaurant at King and Portland boasts a charming sidewalk patio featuring bright yellow umbrellas and a minimal design. If you're in the mood for some avocado toast and dangerously-addictive chocolate chip cookies, this is the spot.

The boho patio here in Liberty Village is the ultimate spot to snag not only brunch but “b’lunch” too. Pancakes, scones, and giant skillets with pulled pork are ripe for the Instagramming.

Chicken and waffles, Eggs Benedict topped with pulled pork and brunch burgers are just a few of the offerings you can dig into on this secluded back patio at this Little Italy bar.

The Roncesvalles location of this popular Toronto restaurant is serving up brunch with a Cuban twist that includes tostones, authentic egg sandwiches and more on their adorable patio.

For brunch this West Queen West spot wants you to sink your teeth into super food burrito bowls, chickpea and kale omelettes and smoothie bowls. All these items are best enjoyed in the sunshine on their darling front patio.

You have multiple patios to choose from at this popular Italian restaurant on Portland. Both are sundrenched and are excellent spots to take down some breakfast 'za.

While the Yorkville restaurant has a number of patios to dine on, it's the backyard space that is the most impressive. Take in the beautiful space while digging into granola bowls, snow crab eggs benny and shakshuka.

This expansive patio is where you can indulge in French brunch eats like croque madame and foie gras funnel cakes in the heart of the Distillery District.

Do what the locals do and eat your Italian brunch on the back patio at this neighbourhood spot. The space is decked out with overhead canopies and ample seating, making it pretty charming.

Peameal eggs Benny, salmon rosti, and delectable French toast are top food offerings for brunch at this Leslieville spot. In addition to classic brunch fare, they sport a sweet patio to enjoy it on.

There’s plenty of privacy on this Howland Avenue patio with high-backed wooden seating and tall wooden fences, so you can enjoy a diner-style brunch without someone else’s elbow in your food.

This is one of the most highly coveted brunch patios on Queen East, and it’s no surprise due to the quality of their nominal brioche and other French baked goods like baguette as well as legendary eggs benny.