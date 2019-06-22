Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch patios toronto

The top 20 patios for brunch in Toronto

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brunch in Toronto is even better on a patio, especially one with a picturesque setting. Loaded pancakes and BBQ brunches reign supreme on these prime outdoor spots where tables are more highly prized than the last sip of a tequila Caesar.

Here are my picks for the top patios for brunch in Toronto.

Cafe Cancan

Adorable front and back patios with cute wicker chairs bring all the sparkle of this French restaurant on Harbord outdoors. For brunch they serve tasty cocktails, croque madame, duck eggs and much more.

Farmhouse Tavern

This spot gets the sleepy Junction Triangle booming for brunch service. One crowd pleaser is their Barnyard Burger with a runny egg. This corner patio is also a darling spot to watch the neighbourhood go by.

Brunch Patio Toronto

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on this patio at Tennessee Tavern. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Tennessee Tavern

If you find yourself in Parkdale hankering for an Eastern European brunch, this is your spot. Head to the back patio to cozy up with friends in a booth and dine among a vintage birdcage.

School

If you don’t mind going back to school on the weekends, you’ll be happy at this educationally-themed patio in Liberty Village that gives upgrades to typical brunch meals and cocktails, loaded stacked pancakes and epic French toast.

Patio Brunch Toronto

Front patios in Toronto don't get much adorable than BBs Diner. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

BBs Diner

The Little Italy restaurant is bringing Toronto a taste of Filipino brunch. They're only open weekends and they're serving up tasty dishes like French toast topped with banana-coconut dulce de leche, toasted coconut, almond and evaporated milk on their front patio.

Beast

This classy patio on Tecumseth is the only place in Toronto to get the famous Beastwich sandwich, featuring a fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pork sausage gravy and a fried egg. 

Patio Brunch Toronto

Soak up the sunshine while you dine on the Northern Maverick patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Northern Maverick

The massive patio found at Bathurst and Adelaide is a great destination for a boozy brunch. Take down some steak and eggs alongside one of their brews on a hot summer's day. 

Sophie's Kitchen

Sit at the front at this restaurant on Bayview Avenue and sink your teeth into some brunch classics like eggs benny, pancakes and French toast.

Patio Brunch Toronto

The patio at Portland Variety is always bustling with patrons. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Portland Variety

The restaurant at King and Portland boasts a charming sidewalk patio featuring bright yellow umbrellas and a minimal design. If you're in the mood for some avocado toast and dangerously-addictive chocolate chip cookies, this is the spot.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

The boho patio here in Liberty Village is the ultimate spot to snag not only brunch but “b’lunch” too. Pancakes, scones, and giant skillets with pulled pork are ripe for the Instagramming.

Patio Brunch Toronto

The Pray Tell patio is a hidden gem. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Pray Tell

Chicken and waffles, Eggs Benedict topped with pulled pork and brunch burgers are just a few of the offerings you can dig into on this secluded back patio at this Little Italy bar.

La Cubana

The Roncesvalles location of this popular Toronto restaurant is serving up brunch with a Cuban twist that includes tostones, authentic egg sandwiches and more on their adorable patio.

Patio Brunch Toronto

Sunshine and vegan eats are a match made in heaven at Hello 123. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hello 123

For brunch this West Queen West spot wants you to sink your teeth into super food burrito bowls, chickpea and kale omelettes and smoothie bowls. All these items are best enjoyed in the sunshine on their darling front patio.

Gusto 101

You have multiple patios to choose from at this popular Italian restaurant on Portland. Both are sundrenched and are excellent spots to take down some breakfast 'za.

Patio Brunch Toronto

Bar Reyna is home to one of the prettiest patios in Toronto. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bar Reyna

While the Yorkville restaurant has a number of patios to dine on, it's the backyard space that is the most impressive. Take in the beautiful space while digging into granola bowls, snow crab eggs benny and shakshuka.

Cluny

This expansive patio is where you can indulge in French brunch eats  like croque madame and foie gras funnel cakes in the heart of the Distillery District.

Patio Brunch Toronto

There's plenty of room to dine on the back patio of Frankie's Italian. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Frankie's Italian

Do what the locals do and eat your Italian brunch on the back patio at this neighbourhood spot. The space is decked out with overhead canopies and ample seating, making it pretty charming.

The Green Wood

Peameal eggs Benny, salmon rosti, and delectable French toast are top food offerings for brunch at this Leslieville spot. In addition to classic brunch fare, they sport a sweet patio to enjoy it on.

Patio Brunch Toronto

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city on the Chadwick's patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Chadwick's

There’s plenty of privacy on this Howland Avenue patio with high-backed wooden seating and tall wooden fences, so you can enjoy a diner-style brunch without someone else’s elbow in your food.

Bonjour Brioche

This is one of the most highly coveted brunch patios on Queen East, and it’s no surprise due to the quality of their nominal brioche and other French baked goods like baguette as well as legendary eggs benny.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Cafe Cancan. With files from Amy Carlberg and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 10 beach weekend escapes from Toronto

The top 20 patios for brunch in Toronto

100 essential patios in Toronto for summer

Trudeau gets gifts from Pelosi after winning bet on Raptors

Kawhi Leonard was just spotted at a Home Depot in Toronto

Oakland police now confirm an officer pushed Masai Ujuri

Donald Trump says he's thinking about inviting Raptors to the White House

Toronto Raptors have been invited to visit Justin Trudeau in Ottawa