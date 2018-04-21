9 places to play bingo in Toronto

Playing bingo in Toronto will get your heart rate going in ways you didn't think possible. Head to any of these bingo hotspots and prepare yourself for some loud yelling and possibly some sweaty palms.

Here's a round-up of places to play bingo in Toronto.

The largest bingo chain in Ontario, these halls are where people go to bet some dollars and blow off some steam. It's serious here: head to two of their locations at St. Clair West and Wilson Avenue for some digital or paper bingo – oh yeah, and bring your cash, lots of it.

This Scarborough bingo hall on Kennedy Road runs four sessions daily on Fridays and weekends, and three on every other day. Super jackpots here can run up to $5,000, if you get a full card in the designated number. These people aren't playing around.

It's cash only at this big Scarborough bingo hall on Eglinton East. Good news is, it's not all rough-and-tough grannies here; there's people of all ages frequenting Dolphin. If you're a noob, though, good luck trying to hear the speedy callers.

Located in North York on Steeles, this place isn't fancy but it has jackpots that go as high as $68,000. Get all your numbers and you'll be able to pay of your student loan or mortgage easily.

Way less intense than the official halls, this weekly event is held every Wednesday between 7 and 10 p.m. Instead of using numbers, the host plays music clips from the likes of Beyonce and Stevie Wonder – all while you slowly get drunk on beer from Amsterdam Brewery.

Partnering with LolaSue, the Drake throws bingo nights every Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. sharp. It's $10 for 8 cards and $15 for 24; bottles are usually half off on those days so expect a night of drunken fun and prizes.

It's free to play at this Liberty Village pub's weekly Tuesday bingo parties. Hosted by Kaleb Roberston (the same who hosts the one at the Gladstone) it's music bingo, meaning singing along is pretty much mandatory.

In the last Thursday of every month, this bar in Little Italy hosts its Boozy Bingo event starting at 8p.m, providing drink specials throughout the evening and prizes to be won for your hard-earned work.

If being leather-clad while playing bingo is a concept that intrigues you, head to Church Street for monthly Reagle Beagle Bingo at 4 p.m. Hosted by Randy Spearhead, it's cover-free, and a drink purchase will get you a bingo card, with all proceeds going to charities.