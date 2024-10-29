Compete for an epic $100K prize pool in new online blackjack tournament in Ontario

Time to place your bets, because Ontario residents can now take part in a high-stakes online blackjack tournament with a prize pool of $100,000.

Hosted exclusively by one of Canada's premium casino and sportsbook platforms, NorthStar Bets, this is the brand's first-ever blackjack championship and you can compete now until Monday, November 25 for your chance at the grand prize.

It’s not just bragging rights on the line; the tournament winner will also be awarded the first-place prize of a 10-ounce NorthStar gold bar — which is valued at $35,000.

How this blackjack tournament works

First, participants have to earn points for consecutive winning hands and climb the Championship Qualifier Leaderboard — which tracks every player's total points throughout the tournament. This runs for the first four weeks.

After qualifiers have concluded, the top 50 and the winner of each weekly leaderboard will be invited to compete in the “Showdown for the Crown” for their chance at competing for the bar of gold!

Multiple chances to win

But you’re not just playing for the championship. There will be daily and weekly cash prizes for top players over the course of the tournament.

The daily leaderboard resets nightly with $250 prizes going to the top 3 players. Then there's a weekly leaderboard that resets every Sunday at midnight, with players taking home $2,000, $1,000, and $500, based on their placement (first, second, and third place respectively).

The tournament is already underway, but you can start playing at any time and still compete for Blackjack glory.

There's no fee to enter, and players can choose how much they bet. So don’t miss out on your chance to win a share of the $100K prize pool. Try your hand at NorthStar Bets’s inaugural blackjack competition today.