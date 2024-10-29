How your unwanted Halloween candy can support community members in Toronto

Halloween is just around the corner, and no one in Toronto is doing it quite like Mars Wrigley Canada. After all, would you expect anything less from the iconic chocolate- and candy-makers?

Mars Wrigley has set its sights on the GTA, bringing locals a special treat on wheels just after Oct. 31, with zero tricks to be found!

The real scoop on sweets

The Mars Spooktacular Trends Report found that* Canadians love their chocolate, with it being the go-to Halloween treat for 68 per cent of participants. Not only that, but millennials — AKA, the top trick-or-treaters — purchase their candy up to a month in advance in anticipation of the big day.

Fruity, sour, and gummy candies are favourites among Gen Z, while Gen X prefers a classic Mars bar, and M&Ms are a fan-favourite across the board. But what about the less desirable treats that inevitably end up in your pillowcase?

Only one-third of Canadians report eating all of their Halloween candy, and 33 per cent report being left with candy that they don’t like.

No tricks here

To extend some Halloween fun, reduce waste, and support the GTA community, Mars is launching the No Tricks Just Treats Truck on Nov. 1.

"Halloween is one of the most magical times of the year at Mars and we're all about inspiring moments of everyday happiness that make it unforgettable," says Ellen Thompson, Minister of Trick-or-Treat and General Manager of Mars Wrigley Canada. "As a brand that puts consumers at the heart of everything we do, we're passionate about understanding what brings them joy – from their go-to treats to how they choose to celebrate."



This mobile activation will pop up throughout the GTA and surrounding areas, allowing families to trade in their unwanted candy for their favourite Mars Wrigley treats. Or, forego the trade-in entirely and just offload your extras. One person's tricks are another person's treats — isn’t that how the saying goes?

Mars is dedicated to making Halloween unforgettable for Canadians and inspring moments of everyday happiness for the season, which is why they’re also donating $1 to Food Banks Canada for every pound of candy received.

The spirit of Halloween

According to the report, 78 per cent of Canadians plan to stay in line or go even bigger with their Halloween plans this year, and Mars Wrigley falls into the latter category.

Whether you’re dressing up, trick-or-treating with the family, or handing out candy yourself, there’s no shortage of fun ways to get into the spirit of the season.

And when the 31st has come and passed, keep the good times rolling a little bit longer by visiting the Mars No Tricks Only Treats Truck as it roams around the province.

Happy Halloween!

Mars No Tricks Only Treats Truck Newmarket

When : Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Southlake Regional Health Centre ( 596 Davis Dr., Newmarket) 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Fire Hall Newmarket

(984 Gorham St., Newmarket)

: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Mars No Tricks Only Treats Truck Toronto

When : Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at East Room (West End location, 68 Claremont St., Toronto ) 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Community Recreation Centre ( 155 Crawford St., Toronto)

: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Mars No Tricks Only Treats Truck Hamilton