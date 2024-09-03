GTA rental stock gets modern addition with new building focused on sustainability

A new rental building is set to make waves in the Greater Toronto Area and it's one that you'll definitely want to keep your eye on.

Introducing Brightstone by QuadReal, a 12-storey development located in the picturesque community of Meadowvale, Mississauga. A low-impact development with 174 suites, including 12 two-storey townhomes, Brightstone is perfect for all renters, including couples, families, and downsizers.

But what's on site?

Residents will get to choose from a mix of one-, one + den, two-, and three-bedroom rental units, or two-bed + den townhomes. All of these rental options merge modern touches, elegant sophistication, and green building practices to bring a different kind of apartment living experience to the GTA.

With sustainability at its core, Brightstone features LED lighting and occupancy controls, low-flow plumbing, and energy-efficient appliances.

The building itself will be constructed with low-VOC materials, native and drought-tolerant plants, and infiltration trenches for enhanced stormwater control. There's also innovative dark sky-compliant outdoor lighting, systems to support essential indoor air quality, and a unique building shape for optimized thermal performance!

Open-plan living is the name of the game here with gorgeous interiors, efficient chef-inspired kitchens complete with quartz countertops, porcelain stone backsplashes, and a kitchen island. Luxurious bathrooms boast walk-in showers and bathtubs surrounded by spa-inspired tile.

Brightstone has been designed to become an enriching space that'll leave a lasting impression on all its residents and the greater community.

The designers behind Brightstone have thought about every detail for a convenient and efficient lifestyle, including in-suite washers and dryers, individual thermostat-controlled systems for heating and cooling and large-plank flooring in bedrooms.

From top to bottom, Brightstone has all the features you need to feel comfortable in your new home, including a two-level, underground parking garage with 352 stalls, 72 visitor spots, and EV charging areas.

Brightstone also boasts a number of top-notch amenities like a grand social room with double-height ceilings, fitness centre with outdoor terrace, BBQ area, pet spa, bike storage, and even parcel lockers!

What's not to love? With a dire need for rental stock in the GTA, Brightstone could certainly be your answer for green, luxurious, and convenient living.

Eager renters will also be excited to know that Brightstone is offering a special one-month rent-free offer! Visit the Brightstone website to learn more and stay connected for important updates.