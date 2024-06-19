Here's why this new rental community in downtown Toronto could be right for you

Calling all Toronto renters!

Elm-Ledbury is redefining the rental living experience in the city, offering residents award-winning programs and unmatched amenities — including an F1 race-car simulator and two resort-style rooftop pools.

Plus, if you book a tour and decide to move in, you'll receive up to two months of free rent and 10 years of free in-suite internet.

Award-winning design

Located in downtown Toronto at Queen and Church, this highly anticipated boutique rental community is a testament to best-in-class architectural and interior design.

Recently recognized by the Building Industry and Land Development Association as Toronto’s best new community, Elm-Ledbury was awarded "Best High-Rise Building Design," "Best New Community," and won "People's Choice" nominations, respectively. No matter your aesthetic, Elm-Ledbury's premium suites and awesome common spaces go way beyond your typical city rental. Infused with rich earth tones and natural stone detailing, the interiors here are inspired by nature, welcoming residents into its urban oasis.

The spacious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites are designed with immaculate finishes while incorporating modern technology to create designs that are as convenient as they are timeless.

Your suite escape

Elm-Ledbury's suites feature sprawling quartz waterfall countertops and slab backsplashes, integrated wine fridges, full-sized stainless-steel appliances, in-suite laundry, custom millwork imported from Italy, and incredible views of the city.

Renters will have access to rooftop infinity pools, BBQ terraces featuring industrial pizza ovens, on-site virtual healthcare from Cleveland Clinic Canada, and various wine lounges.

Plus, its outdoor Mews features a shopping arcade that puts pedestrians first, with cobblestone paths, lush greenery, curated art, boutiques and dining destinations.

The building is conveniently located steps from some of the city's best perks, like the Queen Street subway, Massey Hall, and the CF Eaton Centre.

Astounding amenities

Looking to take up a new hobby? Don’t let your surroundings limit you.

Take advantage of Elm’s 24/7 fitness centre and professional Raptors basketball court, or try your hand at skiing, snowboarding and car racing, with professional-grade simulators on site. Elm-Ledbury is also a great place for parents to raise a family. Bloomsbury Academy is Fitzrovia’s on-site Montessori-inspired early childhood education centre available to residents at reduced rates. Forget a rushed commute – drop-off is only an elevator ride away.

Pet parents count too! Your furry friends will get the pampered treatment they deserve at the pet-friendly Elm-Ledbury. Both towers feature a self-serve pet spa, an outdoor skyline dog run, and a free one-year membership to Juno Veterinary.

Free rent, anyone?

For a limited time, if you sign a lease by Aug. 1, 2o24, you can receive up to two months of free rent, 10 years of complimentary in-suite Rogers Internet, and a $250 gift card to 10 DEAN café and bar.

Check out Elm-Ledbury online to learn more and apply today.