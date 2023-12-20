3 winter weekend getaways in Ontario you can access with GO Transit

Snow-covered streets, twinkling lights all around and a festive feeling in the air — 'tis the season. Sure, it might be chilly outside, but there are so many fun and festive winter activities waiting to be discovered in and around Toronto. So, grab your coat, bundle up, get out there, and explore!

Embracing everything the season has to offer has never been easier with GO Transit. From Weekend Passes and Weekday Group Passes that allow you to explore the city with ease, to a new Niagara Falls Combo Pass perfect for a weekend getaway, getting around is a breeze.

Downtown Toronto

If you're on the hunt for the ultimate festive experience (and the perfect Insta-worthy picture), be sure to check out The Distillery Winter Village. Take a stroll through the cobblestone streets as you listen to live carolers, browse vendor cabins, and bask in the festive aura.

With twinkling lights all around, you'll feel like you've been transported straight into a holiday movie — and getting there is so simple! Just take GO to Union Station, then hop on a TTC bus to Front St. East at Cherry St.

For a one-of-a-kind theatre experience, take GO to Union Station and then the TTC to Queen Station for Slava's Snowshow at the Elgin Theatre.

This Olivier award-winning and Tony-nominated production, which takes place from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31, showcases the true artistry of clowning and is sure to leave you dazzled in a gorgeous setting.

No plans for New Year's Eve? Ring in 2024 in downtown Toronto!

There will be tons of fun happening along the waterfront, including live local DJs, pop-up performances, food trucks, and, of course, the annual midnight fireworks display.

Since you'll be right on the waterfront, which is just a few short steps from Union Station, GO Transit helps you travel to and from the festivities safely, so you can enjoy your New Year's celebration with peace of mind.

Burlington and Hamilton

Head to Halton Region for a magical evening like no other at Winter Wonders, when the Royal Botanical Gardens comes alive with glowing lights and interactive installations.

Located between Burlington and Hamilton, this exciting event makes for the perfect date night or evening out with family and friends.

Warm up with a festive drink as you explore the breathtaking gardens, enjoy the holiday music, and admire the charming indoor Botanical Train display. You can even get some holiday shopping done at the Shop at the Gardens, which is full of unique gifts.

Purchase a GO + Winter Wonders Combo Ticket, which includes GO travel to Aldershot GO station, admission to Winter Wonders, and free shuttle transportation between Aldershot Station and Royal Botanical Gardens — available for Saturday experiences only.

Niagara Falls

For a truly enchanting winter experience, why not head to Niagara Falls and check out the surrounding holiday attractions?

Each evening in December, Niagara Falls is transformed into an incredible multi-coloured water-and-light spectacular.

Be sure to check out the annual Winter Festival of Lights, Canada's largest free outdoor light festival. Experience the incredible displays and millions of lights spread across the tourism districts.

For something a little different, head over to the Annual Poinsettia Show at the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse. This much-loved event features traditional holiday landscapes full of vibrant colour, with festive poinsettias and stunning assortments of cyclamens, amaryllis, and orchids.

GO Transit offers several ticket types, including weekday options for day trips, overnight tickets, and the new GO + Niagara Wonders two-day travel package.

With the latter, you get a return train trip to Niagara Falls, 48 hours of local transport on WEGO (the hop-on, hop-off transportation system connecting Niagara Parks attractions with all other tourist areas), a two-day ticket for Falls Incline Railway to the Fallsview Hotel area, and admission to five top Niagara Falls attractions.

Start planning your festive adventures now by visiting GO Transit's website.