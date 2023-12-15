The numbers are in from Toronto Pearson Airport's successful summer season

Toronto's Pearson Airport has made many changes and improvements over the last 12 months, and its stats from the 2023 summer season prove the airport's team is constantly optimizing.

But what do those numbers look like at Canada's busiest airport?

Bags checked, tickets in hand, and sunhat packed, Toronto Pearson saw an astonishing 12.6 million passengers served and 8.4 million pieces of luggage processed over June, July, and August, according to the airport.

On top of that, 100,000 flights were recorded arriving and departing, 217,000 taxis were taken, and a whopping 4 million cups of coffee were served!

And now that the winter season is upon us, Toronto Pearson Airport is gearing up for an even busier travel season, with an expected 10 per cent increase in passenger traffic this holiday season, year over year.

With many passengers heading toward the sun, preliminary data shows travel to southern destinations is up by 30 per cent since 2019, according to Toronto Pearson.

Are you one of the millions escaping the cold this winter? Toronto Pearson Airport has been working around the clock to ensure passengers have a hassle-free experience and can enjoy their vacation and return home.

Pearson has also been improving their services and technology for a more seamless experience including reserved parking ahead of flights, and a baggage handling overhaul that features artificial intelligence to detect breakdowns and overloads before they occur.

The Central Deicing Facility is a major player in Pearson's winter operations, capable of deicing up to 60 aircraft per hour for an average of 16,500 planes each season, Toronto Pearson tells blogTO.

It's a huge facility — the biggest in the country — featuring state-of-the-art technology and a specialized team.

Of course, the winter travel season means having to deal with Toronto's harsh winter conditions and that's where Toronto Pearson Airport has stepped their game up.

Now with a fleet of 120 specialized snow-clearing machines which includes snowplows, tractors, wheel loaders, snow blowers, and front-mounted sweepers, no amount of snow will stop the show.

Don't forget Pearson's team of 200 airfield surface specialists who are trained and ready to clear an area roughly the size of 3,166 NHL-sized hockey rinks!

Other improvements include a new customer-experience platform that shows real-time info on wait times for all agency checkpoints, available in all terminals and online. To ensure customers can breeze through security, YYZ allows passengers to book appointments for expedited security screening, via YYZ Express.

So as you get ready for your winter vacay that we're all jealous of, Pearson International Airport and its team of dedicated employees will ensure you have a breezy trip through the airport, and into the sun!