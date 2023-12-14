Golf enthusiasts and newbies can practice year-round at Ontario's Target Indoor Golf

The snow has arrived and the temperatures are plummeting – winter is officially here. For many golfers, that means stashing the clubs away until the weather picks up again in spring.

But, there's actually a great way to keep you swinging all winter –long indoor golf simulators.

Enter Ontario's Target Indoor Golf. With 11 locations across the province all open 24/7 (!), it's never been easier to level up your game – simply book a session, bring your clubs, and play.

This isn't just for diehard golfers, either – it's a great way for rookies to practice before hitting the course, and it makes for an exciting social outing with friends or a fun family activity.

Target Indoor Golf's simulators use cutting-edge technology, like high-speed cameras, radar systems, and computer software, to track and analyze every aspect of your swing and ball flight.

This level of precision means you get detailed feedback on your swing, helping you make improvements quicker to optimize your game.

There's also a wide range of virtual golf courses to choose from, featuring famous destinations from around the world. You can go for par at Augusta, Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and many more.

Target Indoor Golf's membership program has a great price-

matching program that guarantees you pay the lowest price for indoor

golf in your area. There are also special memberships for seniors and heroes.

Target's unique 24/7 model means there are no staff on-site, so once you book a time slot, you'll receive an email containing a Smart Door Access Link.

When you arrive at the facility, simply click on the link in the email and the door will unlock for you, 15 minutes prior to your booking time.

Ready to hit the virtual green and keep your swing warm all winter? Target Indoor Golf is running an awesome deal for first-time customers – play for a full hour for just $15!

There are nearly a dozen locations across Ontario, with new spots in Scarborough, Kitchener, and Oshawa, to name a few. For more information, or to book a session now, check out Target Indoor Golf online.