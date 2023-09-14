Sponsored
Katy Brennan
Posted 3 hours ago
Rakuten Kobo

Unleash your main character energy with this book subscription service

Katy Brennan
Posted 3 hours ago
If you've ever found yourself getting lost in a good book, you might relate to that magical feeling that comes with it — a surge of inspiration, a newfound desire to live life to the fullest, and a realization you are the main character of your own story.

If your response to the above is a resounding “yes!”, now is the time to truly unleash that main character energy by exploring new genres, book series, or authors.

Enter Kobo Plus, an all-you-can-read eBook and audiobook subscription created by Rakuten Kobo, one of the world’s biggest dedicated digital booksellers.

Whether you're a diehard bookworm who devours multiple books weekly, or someone who's just looking for good summer reads, Kobo Plus has something for you. The service offers hundreds of thousands of eBooks and audiobooks to choose from, all for a low monthly fee.

rakuten koboWith a huge collection of stories including literary classics, modern page-turners, and your favourite genre reads, it's the perfect way to complete your must-read list without the expense and space required from physical books.

It's also super easy to explore new titles. You can sample a few pages of any book in the subscription and, if it's not for you, you can simply move on to something else guilt-free. Plus, if you're not sure what to read next, Kobo will offer recommendations tailored to your preferences.

And for busy go-getters who struggle to find time to read more, Kobo Plus also offers access to over 100,000 audiobooks. Subscribers can enjoy endless reading or listening for just $9.99 per month — or enjoy everything Kobo has to offer with both reading and listening combined for $12.99 per month.

There's no end to the number of books you can dive into each month. From romance to thrillers to sci-fi — it's literally limitless reading. And limitless reading means limitless opportunities to discover, define, and better understand the main character of your own story, yourself!

rakuten koboYou can read or listen to your selections on any device with the free Kobo app or with a Kobo eReader — perfect for reading on the go.

Ready to become the main character of your own great story? Start a no-risk 30-day Kobo Plus free trial, or find more information about the service on the Kobo website.

Rakuten Kobo
