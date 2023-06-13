This old-school diner has been a Toronto staple for Irish breakfasts for over 15 years

On any given Sunday out and about in Toronto, it's easy to see that the city definitely knows how to brunch. Local spots are often overflowing with patrons looking to relish in weekend menus of Benedicts, omelettes, pancakes and more, whether for eat-in or for pickup and delivery through apps like SkipTheDishes.

But when Monday rolls around, there are only certain T.O. staples that you can rely on to serve up hearty and delicious breakfast foods all day long — and one of these classics is George Street Diner.

This eatery has been serving up '50s diner vibes and food at the corner of Richmond and George Streets for more than 15 years, and that's only in its current iteration. Owner Ash Farrelly completely revived the dilapidated, decades-old restaurant when she bought it in 2007, giving it new life as the iconic mainstay we know today.

Like the famous Lakeview Restaurant, George Street has appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows, including the F Word and a Shawn Mendes music video. And, its dishes are as timeless and beloved as its film-set-worthy design, which features red vinyl booth seating and swivel bar stools.

Ingredients are local, such as the farm-fresh, free-run Ontario eggs that are the backbone of the traditional Irish breakfast plates on the menu.

"I was always looking for a place that I could have a good breakfast for years. So I now provide what I think is delicious," says Farrelly, who was born in Dublin to a family of restaurant owners.

"It has to be special. You've gotta put the love and the passion into what you're doing."

That love and passion are unique to the many popular independent spots that you can order from with Skip, whether to grab in-person or have sent to your door.

The restaurant may very well be the only place in the city you can enjoy homemade Irish soda bread. Here, it's brought out grilled and buttered, which is perfect for dipping into yolks or smothered in marmalade (which is also made in-house).

You can also buy the mix to make your own Irish soda bread at home, along with pancake mix, coffee, puddings, gift boxes and tons more at George Street's mini market.

These Irish groceries, snacks and sweets are also available through SkipTheDishes, along with the diner's hefty menu, which goes beyond breakfast foods.

If you can't make it to George Street's red-brick location in person, you should be sure to ask, "Did somebody say, Skip?" and order from it and other local independent spots on SkipTheDishes.