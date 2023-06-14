You could score free rent for a whole year in one of Toronto's favourite neighbourhoods

No second-guessing here, you did read that headline right. Toronto's newest rental community is offering up to a year of free rent with its ‘Experience The Junction on Us’ campaign and new (as well as existing) leaseholders have the chance to cash in on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Junction's premium, purpose-built brand-new

dedicated rental community, The Campbell, situated near Lansdowne and Dupont, is now fully complete and offers a variety of floor plans (studio to three bedrooms) for new residents.

The Campbell is close to multiple nearby grocery stores, gyms and childcare services in the Junction and some of Toronto's best restaurants, specialty boutiques and cafes in the The Junction Triangle, which The Campbell has purposely and seamlessly integrated with.

You cannot forget the ample green spaces, dog parks, and playgrounds that surround The Campbell community and the connectivity from the nearby TTC, UP Express, and GO Train stations, plus the convenient West Toronto Railpath.

Every suite features spacious floor plans, custom-designed kitchens with bespoke bathroom cabinetry, private balconies in most suites, in-suite laundry, built-in window shades with black-out blinds, and more.

These modern rental suites will offer up enough space to entertain guests and decorate to your specific stylings.

But the thoughtful design doesn't stop there.



You can also unwind and relax with The Campbell's premium amenities like their in-house fitness and yoga studio, The Junctions Games Room and Lounge, a lobby lounge and cafe, an on-site pet wash spa and a dedicated rooftop patio with an indoor gathering space where you can host a BBQ under the stars.

A brand-new, 10,000-square-foot Toronto Public Library location on the ground level is a major plus for book enthusiasts and study buddies, set to open up later this year.

The inside of the lobby and other shared spaces are adorned with custom creations from local BIPOC artists like Jason Zante (who created the mural in the lobby), Komi Olaf and Diana Rose, allowing residents and guests to enjoy the works that have been specifically commissioned and curated for the space.

The Campbell is truly committed to a greener future and promises to plant a tree in every resident's name, each and every year as a gesture of recognition. The rental community also provides electric vehicle chargers and engages with sustainable initiatives on a monthly basis.

From the very best service and on-site management provided by BGO Living, to complementary events and experiences, elevated living is the name of the game for residents, who can also enjoy a parcel management system to accept all of their online deliveries.

What's even sweeter is that The Campbell is hosting a special promotion for new leaseholders and you won't want to miss it.

The "Experience The Junction on Us" campaign is giving away one year of free rent to the leaseholder(s) of a single suite, with a prize value of $28,5000 that will be applied as $23,500 towards rent, and $5,000 in gift cards to neighbourhood cafes, restaurants and stores so you can explore your new community.

The contest is open to existing and new residents who live in The Campbell before Sept. 3o, 2023, or when the community's first 200 leases are signed—whichever comes first.

This prize is only valid for residents on a 12-month lease term.

Visit The Campbell's website to discover this new Junction rental community, set up a visit and learn more about this special promotional opportunity today.