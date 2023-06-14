Sponsored
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
The Campbell toronto

You could score free rent for a whole year in one of Toronto's favourite neighbourhoods

Sponsored
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

No second-guessing here, you did read that headline right. Toronto's newest rental community is offering up to a year of free rent with its ‘Experience The Junction on Us’ campaign and new (as well as existing) leaseholders have the chance to cash in on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Junction's premium, purpose-built brand-new
dedicated rental community, The Campbell, situated near Lansdowne and Dupont, is now fully complete and offers a variety of floor plans (studio to three bedrooms) for new residents.

the campbellThe Campbell is close to multiple nearby grocery stores, gyms and childcare services in the Junction and some of Toronto's best restaurants, specialty boutiques and cafes in the The Junction Triangle, which The Campbell has purposely and seamlessly integrated with. 

You cannot forget the ample green spaces, dog parks, and playgrounds that surround The Campbell community and the connectivity from the nearby TTC, UP Express, and GO Train stations, plus the convenient West Toronto Railpath.

the Campbell torontoEvery suite features spacious floor plans, custom-designed kitchens with bespoke bathroom cabinetry, private balconies in most suites, in-suite laundry, built-in window shades with black-out blinds, and more.

These modern rental suites will offer up enough space to entertain guests and decorate to your specific stylings.

the Campbell torontoBut the thoughtful design doesn't stop there.

You can also unwind and relax with The Campbell's premium amenities like their in-house fitness and yoga studio, The Junctions Games Room and Lounge, a lobby lounge and cafe, an on-site pet wash spa and a dedicated rooftop patio with an indoor gathering space where you can host a BBQ under the stars.

the campbell torontoA brand-new, 10,000-square-foot Toronto Public Library location on the ground level is a major plus for book enthusiasts and study buddies, set to open up later this year. 

the campbellThe inside of the lobby and other shared spaces are adorned with custom creations from local BIPOC artists like Jason Zante (who created the mural in the lobby), Komi Olaf and Diana Rose, allowing residents and guests to enjoy the works that have been specifically commissioned and curated for the space.

the campbellThe Campbell is truly committed to a greener future and promises to plant a tree in every resident's name, each and every year as a gesture of recognition. The rental community also provides electric vehicle chargers and engages with sustainable initiatives on a monthly basis.

From the very best service and on-site management provided by BGO Living, to complementary events and experiences, elevated living is the name of the game for residents, who can also enjoy a parcel management system to accept all of their online deliveries.

the Campbell torontoWhat's even sweeter is that The Campbell is hosting a special promotion for new leaseholders and you won't want to miss it.

the campbellThe "Experience The Junction on Us" campaign is giving away one year of free rent to the leaseholder(s) of a single suite, with a prize value of $28,5000 that will be applied as $23,500 towards rent, and $5,000 in gift cards to neighbourhood cafes, restaurants and stores so you can explore your new community. 

The contest is open to existing and new residents who live in The Campbell before Sept. 3o, 2023, or when the community's first 200 leases are signed—whichever comes first.

This prize is only valid for residents on a 12-month lease term.

Visit The Campbell's website to discover this new Junction rental community, set up a visit and learn more about this special promotional opportunity today.

Photos by

The Campbell
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

A must-see modern feminist tale is getting its world premiere at Toronto's Factory Theatre

You could score free rent for a whole year in one of Toronto's favourite neighbourhoods

This old-school diner has been a Toronto staple for Irish breakfasts for over 15 years

Here are 5 ways Torontonians can get some rest and relaxation in New Brunswick

New Toronto Moo'seum features local artists and free dairy goodies

How Toronto can help protect our oceans by choosing sustainable seafood

Toronto's getting its first-ever Little Tennessee with live music and Southern hospitality

This free immersive coral reef experience is coming to Toronto for one month only