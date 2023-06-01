Here's why The Millway by SmartLiving is the most stylish new development in the GTA

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and even Toronto itself, is known for the massive amount of new developments constantly sprouting up — whether that be condos or apartments.

But a brand new development that's just a stone's throw away from the city is quickly becoming known for its sophisticated and stylish atmosphere — and its suites are ready to be snapped up quickly.

Introducing The Millway in Vaughan's new downtown core, a 100-acre, master-planned and pedestrian-focused community that pales in comparison to anything that's hit the market before.

Brought to you by SmartLiving, The Millway has absolutely everything a renter dreams of, located at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre at Highway 7 and Jane Street in SmartVMC.

Suites at The Millway are crafted with modern design in mind and feature top-of-the-line finishes including stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer and dryer units, and laminate flooring.

From lavish amenities and ample green spaces to bespoke suites and living spaces, here are just a couple of factors that should put The Millway on your radar.

Luxurious amenities

An elevated rental experience means you're not just getting any run-of-the-mill gym or apartment party room. At The Millway, luxury is the name of the game.

That means you can sweat it out in their yoga studio, get in your steps with a lap on their indoor running track, or bask in the sun in The Millway's outdoor infinity pool.

Regardless of how you stay active, this development has 24,000 square feet of super amenities that scream rest and relaxation.

If that isn't enough to get you fit, you can also count on the cardio and weight training area, K2 ultimate training centre or squash court to deliver the best workout experience — no gym membership required.

City living without compromise

One of the main reasons people decide (and pay exorbitantly) to live in a city is because of its bustling dining experience, top employers and maintained facilities.

SmartLiving has taken all of these factors and actually built The Millway around them, providing city living without the traffic, noise or cost.

Residents can experience fine dining at the soon-to-open Buca location, one of the best Italian restaurants in Toronto, or sip a chai latte at the trendy Balzac's Cafe at SmartVMC.

Top employers are just steps away, like KPMG, PwC, Miller Thomson, GFL and more, which can help chop your commute down from hours to minutes.

Don't forget there are plenty of activities to do in the area, like getting blown away by Canada's largest LED art gallery, the PXL Gallery; taking a stroll down along ArtWalk Murals, a 30,000-square-foot mural painted by renowned artists; or relaxing in Transit Square, a 49,000-square-foot public space.

You're also steps from a local YMCA and multiple library locations.

Sense of reliability and safety

The Millway by SmartLiving is one of the best places to rent for many reasons besides the amenities. With decades of experience, SmartLiving is an industry leader in providing security of tenure.

Unlike dealing with your typical city landlord, you won't have to worry about your apartment selling without your knowledge or any forced move-outs.

Plus there are no down payments, mortgages, maintenance fees or property taxes, which means your money stays in your pocket.

Their concierge property management delivers a professional, reliable and immediate response to all of your needs while state-of-the-art security in a touch-free and pet-friendly building promises the highest level of safety.

Connectivity at your doorstep

At The Millway, you're not just steps away from an interconnected transportation centre, you're living in it — thanks to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre TTC across the street.

Just a 30-minute subway ride will whisk you into the heart of Toronto, and a 40-minute ride will take you to Union Station.

A five-minute subway line will drop you off at York University while a 15-minute trip will have you shopping at Yorkdale Mall. And, literally 450 meters away is the VIVA Station, which provides a rapid connection to Markham, Richmond Hill, Newmarket and Brampton.

The Millway is right across the street from the SmartVMC Bus Terminal, which offers YRT, VIVA, ZUM and GO transfers — so you can keep that car in the parking garage for a real road trip.

Nine-acre park designed by renowned landscape architects

One of the jewels of The Millway is their gorgeous and gigantic planned park, which will come together under the meticulous hand of Claude Cormier + Associates.



Not familiar? The firm is known for projects including creating Sugar Beach, Berczy Park and the Leslie Slip Lookout Park.

Once completed, the nine-acre park will boast a sunken lawn for community sports, markets and concerts, a dog park, a sky fountain, outdoor patios, trails, a civic square and trails.

The Millway by SmartLiving is now available for rent, with model suites that just opened for viewing. To learn more about the GTA's hottest development, make sure to visit The Millway's open house every weekend or book an appointment on their website.