This free immersive coral reef experience is coming to Toronto for one month only

To celebrate the launch of SHEBA® BISTRO in Canada — a premium cat food made from sustainably sourced fish — an immersive multisensory experience, called The Sheba Hope Grows™ Experience, created by the brand is opening at Toronto's Stackt Market.

The exhibit is designed to take you deep below the ocean with an underwater simulation of Hope Reef, or HOPE — the first reef restoration project within the Sheba Hope Grows campaign, founded in 2019.

HOPE is located off the coast of Sulawesi, Indonesia in the Spermonde Archipelago.

Built to visibly spell out the word “H-O-P-E” from the seabed, the reef has helped increase coral cover from 2% to 70% in two short years and has become one of the largest reef restoration projects in the world.

This new multisensory pop-up will be open from Saturday, June 3 until Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the exhibit, you’ll learn about how SHEBA has helped restore coral reefs across the world with the help of local island communities and partners, exploring other reef restoration initiatives in Mexico, Costa Rica, the US Virgin Islands, the Maldives, and more, using innovative "reef star" technology.

These special structures join together underwater to create a strong, secured web that covers the seabed to provide a stable base for coral fragments to rapidly regrow.

To date, Hope Reef has seen an abundance of fish and biomass return, and other species in the coral reef food web have returned.

With a wide range of premium wet cat food made from sustainably sourced fish, SHEBA wet cat food will not only tantalize your feline friends at dinner time but provide them with a well-balanced, nutritionally dense meal that will keep them full.

The Sheba Hope Grows Experience will be free for everyone, so mark your calendars for its Stackt Market launch on Saturday, June 3 — just in time for World Ocean Day.

Swing by to learn more about how the SHEBA brand is taking action to restore coral reefs, because more coral today means more fish tomorrow.