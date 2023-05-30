This Toronto health food store is having a massive sale to kick off summer

To help Toronto stay fit and fresh this summer, Healthy Planet is holding its Healthy Days Sale from Thursday, June 1, until Sunday, June 4.

The health food store is putting its entire stock on sale, which means you can get organic groceries, health supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty products, and more at a steep discount.

During the sale, Healthy Plant is offering a minimum of 15% off the entire store, with some deals going as high as 60% off.

Opening in 1995, Healthy Planet has grown from a small kiosk in a strip mall on Danforth to have over 33 locations across Ontario.

A well-known and proven brand, the store is known throughout the natural health, vegetarian and bodybuilding community to have a large selection of products for the entire family — including infants, children, and even pets.

Healthy Planet’s website also lets you sort products by health condition — with in-house holistic nutritionists in all its stores — so you can get help finding the products that suit your particular symptoms, needs, or lifestyle.

If the deals weren’t enough to get there, you can also have a chance to win the Healthy Days Sale customer appreciation raffle.

Entering in-store, there are multiple gift baskets filled with Healthy Planet products up for grabs, with a grand prize of a Vitamix or Dyson Hair available to win.

So clear your pantries and your schedule, and take advantage of Healthy Planet’s Healthy Days Sale from Thursday, June 1, until Sunday, June 4.