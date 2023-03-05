5 things Markham-born Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner loves to do in Ontario

Even if you're not a complete star stalker, it's pretty normal to wonder what famous people from the GTA do in their off-time at home, and which places in the city are their favourite to eat, drink and generally hang out.

For Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner, who was born and raised in Markham, Ontario, time back in and around the 6ix is full of good food — and we mean really good food — some live music, and time outdoors when the summer finally arrives.

We asked the 25-year-old alternate captain what tops his list of must-visit places and must-do activities when he's in around Toronto, and where you may be able to spot him when the team is back at home.

Stopping by the best restaurants in the city

Unsurprisingly, Marner's favourite places to eat in the city are among the most reputable for having the best (and most expensive) food.

The athlete loves a good steak or burger, saying that when away, he most misses the shrimp, steak and lobster mac and cheese from Harbour Sixty, as well as the "dress any burger" from Hemingway's in Yorkville, which he orders with cheese, bacon, mayo, ketchup and fries.

He also lists the veal parm and rose penne from Sotto Sotto in Yorkville — which Drake is also known to frequent — as one of his all-time top picks for a delicious meal out.

It's safe to say that if you hit up any of these restaurants on any given evening, you're bound to see someone famous — and it just may be Marner.

Taking in some live shows

Marner says that he loves to see a concert or two when he's back home, most often at Scotiabank Arena, which, being one of the city's largest venues, hosts the biggest acts.

In the summer months, the player also likes to catch a performance at Budweiser Stage with friends, where they can watch in the open air with a stunning waterfront view of the city skyline.

Enjoying the outdoors

Like many Southern Ontarians, Marner likes to get away from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle when the weather is warm, heading up to a cottage for some seasonal fun.

Though he didn't reveal which, exactly, cottage country town he prefers, he did say that he likes to round up some family and friends and head "up north" with his fiancé.

Summertime for Mitch, whether up north or back downtown, means spending as much time as possible taking in the better weather by golfing and playing other sports outside.

Hitting his local rink

Off time for Marner doesn't always mean off the ice — "I like to visit my local community centre from time to time," he says, though he leaves it up to fans to try and find out where that may be located.

