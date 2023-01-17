Beyond Meat's newest plant-based alternative is an absolute game changer

Now that Beyond Meat has dominated the plant-based burger market (just try to find a restaurant in Toronto that doesn't have a Beyond Meat option on their burger menu), the brand is out to provide non-animal-based alternatives for all your favourite foods to make meals better for both animals and the planet while still keeping them just as delicious.

This fall, the company is making its first pivot away from burgers and sausages with all-new Beyond Meat chicken tenders! These tendies will completely revolutionize your concept of what plant-based meals can look — and taste — like.

The tenders cook up just as easily as their meat counterparts (but without the cruelty), and are easy to throw in the oven, air fryer, or even microwave in a pinch.

They're ideal for tossing onto salads, into sandwiches, in a taco or just on their own with your favourite sauce, with the perfect golden crisp on the outside and a juicy, savoury inside that will be a guaranteed game changer for anyone who is usually a chicken fan.

And, with 78 per cent more protein than the leading brand of chicken strips, no added hormones or antibiotics, and no cholesteral or GMOs, they're a better option than animal-based strips for your own health, too, and a choice you can feel good about.

Being Kosher, halal and vegan-friendly also means they'll be a hit with everyone at the table.

You can find the Beyond Meat chicken tenders in the frozen Plant based Meat section at your local grocery store nationwide.