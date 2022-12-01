This Toronto restaurant is known for its unique ice creams and loaded subs

Whether you're in the mood for something savoury and filling to get you through your day or a sweet snack to end it off, Toronto's Good Behaviour has got you covered as the only spot in the city that specializes in both gourmet ice creams and fully-loaded subs — because what's a full meal without a delicious dessert to top it off?

Born during the pandemic, the business has expanded to three locations due to its popularity, and is also super popular on SkipTheDishes, where you can order it for delivery now right to your door.

Good Behaviour's custard-based ice cream is like no other, made extra creamy using of egg yolks instead of milk powder, and it comes in flavours that incorporate all these yummy tastes into one balanced bite.

The ice cream pints, also available on Skip, are super unique and inspired by other types of treats, with flavours like strawberry cheesecake, espresso martini, Hong Kong milk tea and peanut butter pie.

If you're feeling something fruity, there's the mango mojito, passionfruit and mango lassi, and for something more classically sweet, you can try the birthday cake or chocolate peanut butter.

Then there are varieties you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else, like banana frosted flakes, matcha cookies & cream and torta della nonna, which has lemon and ricotta.

And while the ice cream is enough to be the main event, there are also the droolworthy submarine sandwiches, which you can order hot (with spicy meatball, mushroom or beef brisket) or cold (with options like turkey, tuna, roast beef, assorted deli meats and caprese).

The subs are classics, loaded to the brim with meats, lettuce, cheeses and sauces, rolled and cut in half, ideal for delivery through Skip and fueling on the go.

There are also essential sides like coleslaw, potato salad, and an array of chips and sodas, including cane-sugar small-batch Boylan pops, which come in flavours like black cherry, cream soda and root beer.

So ditch the mass-produced, store-bought ice cream pints or the chain restaurant subs — support indie, think "did somebody say, Skip?" and place your order with Good Behaviour or another local spot, with thousands of nearby options available on the platform.