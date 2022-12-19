Here's how to get into a bunch of Toronto attractions for cheap over the winter holidays

Holiday season is now upon us, and amid all of the hustle and bustle of gift shopping, family dinners, and parties with loved ones, there is the much-welcomed downtime when much of the city is off from work and school.

And while a recharge is definitely welcome, things can get a little restless when everyone is cooped up at home.

Thankfully, while some things may be closed, a ton of major attractions in Toronto will still have their doors open in the coming weeks — and, you can get a steep discount on entry just by using your PRESTO card.

With PRESTO Perks, customers can access more than 20 different deals, and many spots included in it make for the perfect family outing over the winter break:

The Royal Ontario Museum

With your PRESTO card, you can get 20 per cent off both general admission and special exhibitions at the ROM, where you can easily spend an entire day exploring hundreds and thousands of artifacts.

Current exhibitions include the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award showcase, a special multi-disciplinary installation created and curated by Cree artist Kent Monkman.

The Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is one of the few places open on Christmas Day, and the 700-acre attraction has a ton of stuff on for the 2022 holidays.

Show your PRESTO card to get 20 per cent off general admission or 10 per cent off an annual membership to see thousands of animals both indoors and out in the African Savanna, Indo-Malaya, Americas, Tundra Trek, Australasia and Eurasia Wilds experiences and pavilions.

Plus, you can visit Santa's "reindeer," the Zoo's enrichment giving tree, adopt a polar bear, be a zookeeper for a day or give a behind-the-scenes encounter or tour for a loved one.

The Zoo is also home to the epic Terra Lumina walk, which you'll have to check out if you come at night!

The Ontario Science Centre

PRESTO customers can also get a 20 per cent discount on admission to the Ontario Science Centre through PRESTO Perks.

With a ton of interactive exhibitions, live demonstrations, special events and of course, the IMAX Dome theatre, the attraction is a great place for families to learn and stay stimulated while they have some time off.

Walk through a rainforest, play games in the science arcade, learn about physics, robotics, outer space, the human body, nature, Indigenous innovations and regalia, and more.

The Hockey Hall of Fame

Celebrate the season — hockey season, that is — by heading to see the world's best collection of hockey artifacts at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

PRESTO cardholders get 20 per cent off general admission to see the Stanley Cup in-person, learn about decades of history of the game, watch vintage and 3D footage, and play a bit of hockey yourself in the building's interactive exhibits.

Second City

For a unique, entertaining and guaranteed belly-busting night out, you can save 20 per cent off Second City general admission and value tickets for all performances on Sundays through Thursdays when you show your PRESTO card.

PRESTO cardholders also have access to a reduced rate of 15 per cent off any introductory-level class at Second City's training centre, ideal for anyone who wants to make new friends, try out a completely new activity and level up their comedic skills and confidence!

There are more than 20 PRESTO Perks available with more being added all of the time, so be sure to carry your PRESTO card and check online for available deals and all the details.