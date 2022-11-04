Find the perfect car for every occasion with this car-sharing company

You may see your dream car cruising down the street every now and then, wishing one day you could take it on a test drive, or arrive in style to your next dress-to-impress date night.

If you're looking for an impressive ride, a vehicle for an out-of-town trip, or even something to get you around the city, Turo provides a better, more convenient service than your regular old rental car or taxi.

The Turo car-sharing platform leverages the local community and makes it possible for you to book a car directly from a vehicle owner. You have the helpful option of picking up your car at a location nearby, or getting the vehicle delivered right to your door for maximum convenience.

The best part is that Turo's car selection is unrivalled. With hundreds of makes and models currently available in Toronto, you are almost guaranteed to be able to book your dream vehicle right from Turo!

Perfect date night

Book the impressive Tesla Model 3 2020 for the perfect date night to dinner at your favourite low-key Toronto spot, a drive-in flick just out of town, and a romantic evening jaunt down at the water. This All-Star host is located right downtown for easy pickup.

Cruise the city

In Toronto, there's a car for every occasion: book the easy-to-maneuver electric MINI Hardtop 2021 for cruising around the city, perfect for quick moves, tight turns and cutting through any side street or alleyway. It even comes with Sirius XM satellite radio for all your music needs.

Hit the cottage

Maybe you're heading up north to a Muskoka cottage for some rest and relaxation, and you want the best wheels for the job: the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2020 would be perfect! This vehicle is pet-friendly so you can bring your pup along for the ride.

Go for a scenic road trip

Take a scenic road trip to enjoy the natural wonder of Ontario in a Volkswagen Atlas 2022 before the season's up, and stop by one of the province's many skiing and snowboarding destinations to soak it all in.

Whether you're looking for luxury, practicality, sexiness or any other feature, there's a car for that on Turo. You can filter your results to find classic cars, convertibles or pet-friendly vehicles, too!

So the next time you find yourself needing a set of wheels for any occasion, download the Turo app or visit the site to sign up and hit the road.