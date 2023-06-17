Film
Staff
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drive in toronto

Drive-in movie theatres near Toronto

Film
Staff
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Drive-in movie theatres in and around Toronto, conjure up images of an idyllic past, Riverdale and John Travolta belting his heart out in Grease. Speed back in time to capture that nostalgic feeling of cozying up in your car to watch a double feature under the stars.

Here's a round-up of drive-in move theatres in and around Toronto.

Sunset Barrie Drive-In

Located less than 2 hours from Toronto, this old-school Barrie gem screens both new and old films. It’s got a great selection of films to choose from (plus lots of delicious snacks).

Port Hope Drive-In

Established back in 1947, this Cobourg spot screens films in classic cinema style, making it a staple for movie aficionados. It continues to be a favourite among movie-goers looking to spend an evening watching movies under the stars. As an added bonus: it’s pet-friendly.

The Boonies Drive In Theatre

This Tilbury drive-in theatre is one of the newer ones on this list. Its single screen features first-run movies, and every night is a double feature. You’ll find a mix of the latest blockbusters and classics, and there are even camping options if you’d like to spend the night.

Starlite Drive-In Theatre

With three screens, tasty snacks, and many films to choose from, this Stoney Creek locale is a popular option for a drive-in evening in the GTA. Plus, it’s just a short drive from Toronto, making it a perfect date night spot away from the crowds.

5 Drive-In

With three screens showing the latest new releases, you'll definitely want to stay for both feature films at this Oakville drive-in. Oh, and along with the movies, they also have an impressive diner and snack bar.

Lindsay Twin Drive-In

Located close to the picturesque Pigeon Lake, this outdoor drive-in has a variety of double features of first-run movies. It’s got two screens and is only 1.5 hours from Toronto!

The Stardust

The Stardust, north of the city in Newmarket, is under the same ownership as the 5 Drive-In. It plays first-rate movies and along with its name, it maintains a 60s vibe.

Mustang Drive-In

Cruise down the 401 to Guelph (or head here after spending a day at the beach in Grand Bend) and relax at this drive-in that plays first-rate new releases.

Skyway Drive-In Theatre

This drive-in megaplex in Fonthill includes four screens, and each one plays a double feature. You can see 'em all for less than $15, meaning you can watch movies from dusk until dawn.

Lead photo by

frontdoorpr
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Drive-in movie theatres near Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Film

Drive-in movie theatres near Toronto

The Distillery District in Toronto is getting a huge open-air movie festival this month

Another streaming service is introducing subscription tiers with ads in Canada

You can watch free movies under the stars in Toronto this summer

Family Feud Canada changed the rules in its new season and here's how you could win big

People already have hilarious episode ideas for Toronto's Law and Order series

Toronto is getting its own Law and Order spinoff

Barbie star Simu Liu now has his own Ken doll and fans are split