Drive-in movie theatres near Toronto

Drive-in movie theatres in and around Toronto, conjure up images of an idyllic past, Riverdale and John Travolta belting his heart out in Grease. Speed back in time to capture that nostalgic feeling of cozying up in your car to watch a double feature under the stars.

Here's a round-up of drive-in move theatres in and around Toronto.

Located less than 2 hours from Toronto, this old-school Barrie gem screens both new and old films. It’s got a great selection of films to choose from (plus lots of delicious snacks).

Established back in 1947, this Cobourg spot screens films in classic cinema style, making it a staple for movie aficionados. It continues to be a favourite among movie-goers looking to spend an evening watching movies under the stars. As an added bonus: it’s pet-friendly.

This Tilbury drive-in theatre is one of the newer ones on this list. Its single screen features first-run movies, and every night is a double feature. You’ll find a mix of the latest blockbusters and classics, and there are even camping options if you’d like to spend the night.

With three screens, tasty snacks, and many films to choose from, this Stoney Creek locale is a popular option for a drive-in evening in the GTA. Plus, it’s just a short drive from Toronto, making it a perfect date night spot away from the crowds.

With three screens showing the latest new releases, you'll definitely want to stay for both feature films at this Oakville drive-in. Oh, and along with the movies, they also have an impressive diner and snack bar.

Located close to the picturesque Pigeon Lake, this outdoor drive-in has a variety of double features of first-run movies. It’s got two screens and is only 1.5 hours from Toronto!

The Stardust, north of the city in Newmarket, is under the same ownership as the 5 Drive-In. It plays first-rate movies and along with its name, it maintains a 60s vibe.

Cruise down the 401 to Guelph (or head here after spending a day at the beach in Grand Bend) and relax at this drive-in that plays first-rate new releases.

This drive-in megaplex in Fonthill includes four screens, and each one plays a double feature. You can see 'em all for less than $15, meaning you can watch movies from dusk until dawn.