Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Relive the fun of the CNE with a new online game based on the iconic Toronto event

This summer marked the eagerly-awaited return of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) after a gruelling two-year hiatus, and unsurprisingly, it was one of the event's busiest years yet, with crowds excited to head back to Exhibition Place and hit up some carnival rides, try some wacky food and drink, shop, and, of course, play some midway games.

And though The Ex's 18-day run has sadly passed until next summer, there are still ways to experience the fun of the fair during the interim.

In 2021, the CNE went digital with CNE Connected, an online platform that'll make you feel like it's summer in Toronto anytime, with virtual parties and performances, chef cook-alongs, and more fun demonstrations, contests, and games.

cne connected

CNE Connected is your virtual ticket to the fair, any time of year! Photo via CNE.

Now the CNE is celebrating a re-launch of the platform on theex.com with a brand-new online game – Plushie Pursuit: A CNE Mystery Game, in which you can help CNE security find the hundreds of stuffed prizes that were mysteriously stolen from the midway just minutes before the gates opened!

Configured for desktop play, the game on CNE Connected is just one of the ways the CNE is helping keep the energy of the the Ex going until you can get back there again in person.

And while you may not be walking through the Princes' Gates again until next summer, you can check out the CNE's upcoming live holiday show, Elvis' Wonderful World of Christmas, which is coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 29.

Hosted by award-winning Elvis tribute performer Steve Michaels, the show features all of the classic songs of the season to get you in the spirit just in time for the holidays.

Check out the platform online to play now, and make sure to keep an eye on CNE's upcoming live programming, including Elvis' Wonderful World of Christmas.

