This ambitious GTA dessert bar has the wildest milkshakes

If you're looking for the most ambitious, delicious and Instagrammable treats in Ontario, you don't have to look any further than Holy Shakes, the milkshake and dessert bar that is undergoing a huge expansion with a ton of new outlets, and at least one of them will probably be near you!

The restaurant started as a humble pop-up at events throughout the GTA and opened its first brick-and-mortar in Brampton during the pandemic. Now, Holy Shakes is growing — fast — thanks to its popular and over-the-top milkshakes, waffles, cheesecakes, cake jars, ice cream and more.

The delicacies can't be missed, coming in more than 100 gourmet fusion flavours (and colours), served in characteristic glass bottles or jars, and overflowing with whipped cream, chocolate bars, cookies, sprinkles, sauces and other goodies that make them an unparalleled meal in themselves.

Feature flavours for fall include pumpkin spice, dulce de leche and vanilla fried cheesecake, all of which come with entire slices of cheesecake on top (that is battered and fried in the case of the latter choice), and smothered in whipped topping and caramel sauce, of course.

The tiramisu mousse, almond chai, nutella b-ready and others are also huge hits during the colder seasons — the options are almost endless and sure to satisfy any craving.

And, while Holy Shakes is still exclusive to Ontario at the moment, the beloved brand is soon moving west, with plans to open 25 more shops across Alberta and B.C.

There are a total of 17 locations across the GTA where you can indulge in Holy Shakes right now, some of them brand new: in Ajax, Burlington, Vaughan, Waterloo, Oshawa, Milton, Hamilton, Guelph, London, two in Brampton (east and west) and three in Mississauga (west, south and Creditview).

Then, of course, are the Toronto locations at 465 Queen Street West (at Spadina) downtown and 5651 Steeles Avenue East (at Middlefield) in Scarborough, and catering options as well.

So if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of places to get your fix.

Hot tip: regulars also get a five per cent discount by bringing back their reusable bottles, if they don't hold on to the nostalgic glassware themselves after enjoying their one-of-a-kind Holy Shakes experience.