Eat & Drink
Kirti Vyas
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
holy shakes brampton

Holy Shakes in Brampton is serving up gourmet milkshakes and cake jars

Eat & Drink
Kirti Vyas
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With the weather warming up in the city, it's about that time of year when milkshake sales start to spike so it's good news there's one local place taking milkshake offerings to the next level. 

Holy Shakes, a Brampton-based milkshake bar, was closed for nearly two months when the pandemic hit, but according to owner Neero Lingam this just gave them time to create new recipes and products.

Earlier this week, the company unveiled a new line of cake jars and cake slices available for curbside pickup.

Cake jars, which are just what they sound like, come in flavours like strawberry shortcake, mud fight with cookie dough and black forest.

Milkshakes come bottled or in the larger sized "freak shakes" in more varieties than you can count including onces infused with Snickers, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Frosted Flakes.

Those hankering for a milkshake or cake can customize and pay for their order online, but you'll need to visit their place in Brampton to get the foods as they don't yet do delivery.

Lingam says it feels good to be back and busy again. “We missed making milkshakes and taking care of customers,” he said.

Lead photo by

Holy Shakes Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant pleads with customers to wear face masks

Stackt market in Toronto has transformed into a click and collect grocery store

Holy Shakes in Brampton is serving up gourmet milkshakes and cake jars

Toronto sidewalks come alive as restaurants take to serving food streetside

Toronto pub shuts down permanently after 10 years because it can't pay its rent

A Toronto brewery just shared the recipe for their popular beer can chicken

Lahore Tikka House is reopening in Toronto for takeout and delivery

Garfield-themed restaurant in Toronto reopens after dispute with landlord