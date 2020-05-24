Holy Shakes in Brampton is serving up gourmet milkshakes and cake jars

With the weather warming up in the city, it's about that time of year when milkshake sales start to spike so it's good news there's one local place taking milkshake offerings to the next level.

Holy Shakes, a Brampton-based milkshake bar, was closed for nearly two months when the pandemic hit, but according to owner Neero Lingam this just gave them time to create new recipes and products.

Earlier this week, the company unveiled a new line of cake jars and cake slices available for curbside pickup.

Cake jars, which are just what they sound like, come in flavours like strawberry shortcake, mud fight with cookie dough and black forest.

Milkshakes come bottled or in the larger sized "freak shakes" in more varieties than you can count including onces infused with Snickers, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Frosted Flakes.

Those hankering for a milkshake or cake can customize and pay for their order online, but you'll need to visit their place in Brampton to get the foods as they don't yet do delivery.

Lingam says it feels good to be back and busy again. “We missed making milkshakes and taking care of customers,” he said.