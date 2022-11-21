Here's how you can get a big discount on cheap and reliable internet in Ontario

If you're looking for a new internet provider in Ontario, there are definitely more options out there beyond the same few default telecom giants that people tend to go with.

Among them is Netcrawler, which is shaping up to be one of Canada's best alternatives to the same old companies, which, as customers have learned, have their fair share of issues and unreliability. And best of all, Netcrawler has some sweet discounts on tap for Black Friday.

The Ontario-based independent provider aims to bring people the necessity of unlimited high-speed cable internet at a cheaper price point than they're used to, with no installation fees or other upfront costs, no contracts, no cancellation fees and a free modem and router rental with no costs to ship.

There are also a variety of plan types to choose from to suit your needs and budget — which start at only $38 per month (or $48 per month without the promotion) — all of them using high-quality equipment, speed and, perhaps most importantly these days, a stable connection. If you have your own internet equipment, you can save even more!

It's the perfect option for anyone who's recently moved, students going back to school, people working from home or just anyone who's looking to pay less on their monthly internet bill.

And, the smaller company prides itself on great customer service, with wait times of usually less than five minutes to reach a knowledgeable staffer through virtual channels like online chat, email, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. That's almost unheard of when trying to contact one of the big guys about a problem.

It's just one of many reasons why Netcrawler has received so many rave reviews on Google and PlanHub, along with its easy installation process and quality internet service.

If you want to try Netcrawler out for even cheaper than usual this season, you can use the exclusive code "BlogTO22" for $10 off all plans for the first six months.

But be quick, because the deal is only valid from November 20 to December 4, 2022!