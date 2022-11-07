Iconic beer brand to brighten up a Toronto underground tunnel for Daylight Savings

Daylight Saving Time is officially upon us, which means the beginning of shorter, darker days as we head into the winter months.

Luckily, Corona Sunbrew 0.0% is bringing a sunshine-inspired activation to a well-known underground tunnel at the Toronto Eaton Centre, giving commuters an extra minute of "sunlight."

Created with "sun lights" – full-spectrum lights that mimic natural daylight – the 'Sunbrew Sunshine Underground' tunnel is brightening up the walk-through at Toronto Eaton Centre's commuter tunnel near the Dundas Station entrance, to bring the feeling of "Sunshine, Anytime" during the time of year where sunlight is more limited with this sun-inspired activation.

This fall, the 'Sunbrew Sunshine Underground' will bring that feeling of sunshine to an underground tunnel, brightening the days of unsuspecting commuters just before the city steps into its gloomy season.

If you've never heard of Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, here are some quick facts:

Each 330 mL bottle contains 60 calories and 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D in Canada

It's the first and only non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D

It was developed from Corona Extra by extracting the alcohol and then blending the non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D and natural flavours to reach the final recipe

And just like all Corona products, it's best enjoyed with a slice of lime

Thus, the innovative, alcohol-free drink from the iconic beer brand provides a much-needed reminder of the feeling of the sun, during every season.

Visit the 'Sunbrew Sunshine Underground' activation at Toronto Eaton Centre from November 6th until December 21st. To learn more about Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, visit coronaextra.ca.