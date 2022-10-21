The Bay's biggest retail sale is on now in Toronto and the deals are unbelievable

We've reached that time of year in Toronto; long summer days have indeed given way to the fiery, chilly colours of fall. And while some of us may not exactly welcome the overcast skies and earlier sunsets, there's one place that's guaranteed to get you in the spirit — of shopping, that is.

It's hard to feel the seasonal gloom when pushing through the doors of Hudson's Bay during Bay Days. The ambience of the store is cheery and bright, and each floor is bustling with some serious retail therapy on the docket.

Bay Days mean you'll find steep department discounts on apparel, home, beauty, footwear and everything else.

Whether you're simply treating yourself or getting your holiday shopping in early, the store is decked out beautifully, making you actually feel excited for the winter months.

The deals themselves are too stellar to miss, with some items marked down to 70 per cent off with clearance, and more savings tacked on the more that you spend.

Making your way through a whopping eight floors, you'll find serious markdowns on all your favourite brands, whether it's 15 per cent off new Nikes (we saw some super cool Air Maxes we'd pick), 35 per cent off those chunky Steve Madden boots you've had your eye on, or 40 per cent off the perfect puffer coat for winter from Pieces, down to only $60!

Upon our own visit, blogTO had a bit of reverse sticker shock, finding some high-end items going for far too cheap to believe.

ELV two-tone denim was marked down a whopping 70 per cent from $560 to $167, and from $450 to $134 — that's before an extra up to 20 per cent off depending on your total at the register — and a slew of Levi's jeans for under $60.

We also gushed over some white leather booties from exclusive Montreal-based L'intervalle, on half-price clearance for $114 down from $228, and other killer deals on brands like Adidas, Free People, Columbia, Mango and Hudson North.

On the home goods floors, there are the coveted iRobot vacuums, some down 20 per cent from $369.99 to $299.99, and huge deals on small appliances from Cuisinart, Zwilling and Breville.

A jaunt through the array of SMEG appliances, which are also on sale, was too pretty to pass up, and we even managed to score a Keurig for just $109.99.

Then there's the beauty section, where the "spend more, save more" deal still applies, with extra savings on the top products from Kiehl's, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

There are so many items in this department perfect for stuffing stockings or gifting, especially the pre-curated holiday boxes that are already deals in themselves.

Whether you're beating the holiday crowds to come shop in-person or scouring through the countless deals on TheBay.com, there's something to be found for everyone on your list during The Bay's biggest sale.

And, with the money saved, you can be sure to grab a few things for yourself guilt-free, too.

Bay Days is on until October 30, but we all know that the steepest deals and the best items get swiped up the quickest, so head in-store or online today.