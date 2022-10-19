Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
landscaping toronto

Backyard landscaping ideas for the Toronto home you've always dreamed of

Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When it comes to most things, first impressions definitely matter, for better or worse — and when it comes to feeling good about your home, it all starts with that first impression of what you see from the outside.

Maintaining your exterior and property is just as important as maintaining the inside, and to have your home looking its best — and get the yard you've always dreamed of — you can turn to the landscape contractors at Action Home Services (AHS).

landscaping torontoWhether you want to give your home a complete makeover or maintain it through the harsh Toronto-area seasons, AHS has got you covered with its huge range of services, which include luxury landscaping and asphalt sealing, both crucial to keeping your home looking tip-top.

A boring backyard can become an entertainer's dream with a new flagstone patio, gazebo and fireplace perfect for long summer evenings.

Or, make your property more family-friendly with a fence, deck, and maybe even a newly-installed pool (if you want a cabana to go with that pool, AHS does those, too).

landscaping torontoAnd then there's asphalt sealing, one of the easiest ways to extend your driveway's lifespan for years to come, and avoid a pricey driveway replacement down the road. AHS is an expert at handling crack filling, line painting, sealing and more for residential driveways or commercial parking lots.

If you want to talk more about designing and executing the perfect yard for summer (or protecting your driveway for winter), you can sit down with the team at home and trade shows across the GTA to find out how they can help bring your vision to life.

landscaping torontoAnd, you can trust that you're working with an industry leader in quality, with 5-year and 10-year limited warranties on landscaping work.

Get a free in-home estimate on landscaping services for your next project with AHS, or learn more about their residential or commercial asphalt sealing services online and book your own treatment.

Lead photo by

Action Home Services
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Here's how to get a free month of rent at Toronto's most luxurious rental building

Backyard landscaping ideas for the Toronto home you've always dreamed of

Here's where to get a specialty facial to optimize your skin care routine in Toronto

This $3.9 million Victorian home outside Toronto has 16 acres of breathtaking views

Ford Electric vehicles powered a film shoot in a Toronto forest

Here's how to know if a real estate listing in Toronto is worth checking out

Scotiabank is giving students the chance to win a $30,000 scholarship

5 common challenges you'll face in Toronto without a car