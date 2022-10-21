You can play a virtual 3D scavenger hunt to unlock prizes in Toronto's West Queen West

There's a new way to experience Toronto's West Queen West like you never have before — and win some prizes in the process — and all you need is your phone.

The bustling neighbourhood has been completely reimagined using augmented reality from Artie World as part of the Outdoor Augmented Reality Festival, which anyone can take part in simply by downloading the Artie app (on Android or iOS), grabbing some friends and visiting the area.

And, on top of the fun of exploring the neighbourhood through the app, there are a ton of perks available for those that can find them.

While seeing the world through Artie, you'll have access to a radar that will help you find floating icons — hearts, diamonds and more — that you can double-tap and satisfyingly pop to win.

Wander to uncover hidden gift cards and exclusive deals through the interactive virtual scavenger hunt, all valid at local businesses along the strip that you can feel good about supporting.

There are also special in-store promotions just for Artie taking place at stores like Antikka Records, Found Coffee, Bar'kada, Brass Vixens, Eye Love Beauty Bar, Cafe Neon, Naan & Chai, and more.

It's a future-forward and interactive take on the bustling WQW strip, Trinity Bellwoods Park and all of your fav spots, and it'll help you get off the couch, out of the house and into the neighbourhood— and get rewarded for it, too.

You can find the Outdoor Augmented Reality Festival along WQW and in Trinity Bellwoods until October 31, but be sure to stay tuned for more Artie events and experiences in Toronto in the future, because adults deserve to play, too.

Download the Artie app today (on Android or iOS) and get out there to see a whole new Toronto, and if you're looking to launch a gamified AR experience of your own, you can reach out to Artie World at info@artieworld.com.