Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadas drag race

Canada's Drag Race Season 3 finalists show off their design skills with killer MADE looks

Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The end of Canada's Drag Race Season 3 is on the horizon, and while the four remaining queens prepare to compete in the big finale on September 8, they also took on a different, off-air challenge that put their design skills, fashion sense and creativity to the test.

Finalists Kimmy CoutureMiss FiercaliciousGisèle Lullaby and Jada Shada Hudson partnered with MADE | NOUS — which celebrates Canadian creators both on screen and behind-the-scenes — to craft some one-of-a-kind runway looks.

The queens showed their love for Canadian-made content by reimagining locally-sourced MADE | NOUS t-shirts into their own unique ensembles. The results were gorgeous and spoke to each competitor's personality.

canadas drag race

Kimmy Couture, courtesy of MADE | NOUS

Kimmy Couture took her look in a fetish-inspired direction, "with 'MADE' all over my body because she got the assignment CORRECT!," she says.

Her three-quarter-sleeve bodysuit shows off the MADE logo and pairs perfectly with a leather garter and some big hair.
canadas drag race

Colin Gaudet, courtesy of MADE | NOUS

Miss Fiercalicious went in a direction she calls "punk rock couture," using safety pins to piece together this deconstructed minidress that combines both MADE and NOUS shirts. "We’ve all seen that I can’t sew," she joked about her technique.
canadas drag race

Jean-Sébastien Sénécal, courtesy of MADE | NOUS

Gisèle Lullaby, on the other hand, went dramatic with a large fringed cape tied together with a matching choker.

"With this look, I wanted to demonstrate how our culture is vibrant, full of talent, and bringing together a range of creativity that brings us into different artistic spheres!" she said.
canadas drag race

Colin Gaudet, courtesy of MADE | NOUS

And Jada Shada Hudson went sleek with an iconic little black dress with form-fitting bodycon silhouette. The added cutouts on the side bring even more sex appeal, with the queen joking that being single and looking, she wanted to show some skin. 

The queens also revealed their favourite made-in-Canada shows, from CBC's Kim's Convenience and Sort Of to Crave's 1 Queen 5 Queers and CTV's Transplant. To discover their favourites as well as more Canadian-made content, check out made-nous.ca.

Lead photo by

Colin Gaudet and Jean-Sébastien Sénécal, courtesy of MADE | NOUS
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Canada's Drag Race Season 3 finalists show off their design skills with killer MADE looks

This popular Markham gelato spot is offering amazing services for your next big event

This vehicle breaks every electric vehicle myth in the book

LOTTO MAX Dream Bars are in Toronto for a limited time and could make you a millionaire

The newest smartwatches from Huawei are the ultimate in stylish design

The CNE just leaked its Secret Menu presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario

North Lake Treehouse is the ultimate all-season nature getaway near Toronto

BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Gel Pens are a back-to-school staple