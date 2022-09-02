Canada's Drag Race Season 3 finalists show off their design skills with killer MADE looks

The end of Canada's Drag Race Season 3 is on the horizon, and while the four remaining queens prepare to compete in the big finale on September 8, they also took on a different, off-air challenge that put their design skills, fashion sense and creativity to the test.

Finalists Kimmy Couture, Miss Fiercalicious, Gisèle Lullaby and Jada Shada Hudson partnered with MADE | NOUS — which celebrates Canadian creators both on screen and behind-the-scenes — to craft some one-of-a-kind runway looks.

The queens showed their love for Canadian-made content by reimagining locally-sourced MADE | NOUS t-shirts into their own unique ensembles. The results were gorgeous and spoke to each competitor's personality.

Kimmy Couture took her look in a fetish-inspired direction, "with 'MADE' all over my body because she got the assignment CORRECT!," she says.

Her three-quarter-sleeve bodysuit shows off the MADE logo and pairs perfectly with a leather garter and some big hair.



Miss Fiercalicious went in a direction she calls "punk rock couture," using safety pins to piece together this deconstructed minidress that combines both MADE and NOUS shirts. "We’ve all seen that I can’t sew," she joked about her technique.



Gisèle Lullaby, on the other hand, went dramatic with a large fringed cape tied together with a matching choker.

"With this look, I wanted to demonstrate how our culture is vibrant, full of talent, and bringing together a range of creativity that brings us into different artistic spheres!" she said.



And Jada Shada Hudson went sleek with an iconic little black dress with form-fitting bodycon silhouette. The added cutouts on the side bring even more sex appeal, with the queen joking that being single and looking, she wanted to show some skin.

The queens also revealed their favourite made-in-Canada shows, from CBC's Kim's Convenience and Sort Of to Crave's 1 Queen 5 Queers and CTV's Transplant. To discover their favourites as well as more Canadian-made content, check out made-nous.ca.