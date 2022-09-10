Here's your chance to win the ultimate Mid-Autumn Festival experience from Buick Canada

This year's mid-Autumn festival is fast-approaching on September 10, and what better way is there to celebrate than to reunite with family to enjoy a delicious feast and moon cakes!

Buick Canada is getting on board with the holiday in a big way, partnering with Chinese-Canadian influencers to help share their personal stories of how they're celebrating this Mid-Autumn Festival (also known as Moon Festival) with family – an annual tradition originally from China.

Christopher Siu, the chef behind the creatively delicious DaanGo Cake Lab (and also of Masterchef Canada fame), will be collaborating with Buick Canada for this exciting experience.

Siu was challenged to meld his Eastern culture and Western upbringing together to create special, custom moon cakes, a traditional dessert but with a modern twist to celebrate this special occasion.

The great news is, Buick is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival contest where you can enter for a chance to win a box of Buick x Daan Go Cake Lab moon cakes and a premium dining experience!*

The contest will run from September 1-11, 2022 and is open to GTA and GVA residents who have reached the age of majority in their province.

To enter and for full contest rules and regulations please visit: www.buick.ca/en/wechat.