Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Here's your chance to win the ultimate Mid-Autumn Festival experience from Buick Canada

Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
This year's mid-Autumn festival is fast-approaching on September 10, and what better way is there to celebrate than to reunite with family to enjoy a delicious feast and moon cakes!

Buick Canada is getting on board with the holiday in a big way, partnering with Chinese-Canadian influencers to help share their personal stories of how they're celebrating this Mid-Autumn Festival (also known as Moon Festival) with family – an annual tradition originally from China.

Christopher Siu is no novice around the kitchen.

Christopher Siu, the chef behind the creatively delicious DaanGo Cake Lab (and also of Masterchef Canada fame), will be collaborating with Buick Canada for this exciting experience.

Siu was challenged to meld his Eastern culture and Western upbringing together to create special, custom moon cakes, a traditional dessert but with a modern twist to celebrate this special occasion.

The great news is, Buick is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival contest where you can enter for a chance to win a box of Buick x Daan Go Cake Lab moon cakes and a premium dining experience!*

The contest will run from September 1-11, 2022 and is open to GTA and GVA residents who have reached the age of majority in their province.

The Buick Envision Avenir is a stylish accomplice to any function.

To enter and for full contest rules and regulations please visit: www.buick.ca/en/wechat.

*No purchase necessary. Contest open only to age of majority residents of Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver Area, Canada. Starts Sept 1/22 (11:00 a.m. EST) and ends Sept 11/22 (11:59 p.m. PST). Four prizes available consisting of 1 box of Buick-branded desserts plus a $400 voucher for a family dinner (max 4 people) at a premium Chinese restaurant in the GTA (for two GTA winners) or the GVA (for two GVA winners). ARV $500 CAD. Limit 1 entry per person. Skill-testing question required. Odds depend on number of eligible entries from the GTA or GVA as applicable. Enter online and full contest rules via QR code at the BuickCanadaOfficial WeChat account or at https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/dd4yJarHdCtRv-eyDkjEfQ 

