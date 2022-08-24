The newest smartwatches from Huawei are the ultimate in stylish design

The latest smartwatches from Huawei are so much more than a simple timepiece strapped to your wrist that you glance at from time to time to see if you'll make the next streetcar.

This elegant piece of craftsmanship has everything you'd expect from a high-end watch, but includes the lifestyle details to make the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro series stand out from the pack. You can even pick your own watch face out of thousands for a customized look.

To put it simply, you really only have to take this watch off for one reason - the super fast, wireless charge that's 30 per cent quicker than the previous model.

Fashion lovers should take note too, Huawei's GT3 Pro Titanium edition has artistic touches and quality materials, including a scratch-resistant display made of sapphire glass (which is as strong as a diamond), 3D polishing on the finish and the very lightweight, durable Titanium body and strap. This timepiece transitions from business casual to sporty in an instant.

The Huawei Watch GT3 Pro Ceramic edition comes with the sapphire watch dial, finished in a diamond-powder polish to achieve a remarkably flawless texture in pure-white. It's sure to turn heads and keep your attention in its fascinating detail, while remaining breathable and comfy on the wrist.

The materials and dedication used to create this unique watch simply can't be beat on paper. But what about in the real world?

Anyone with a pulse can incorporate this pretty watch into their everyday lifestyle. The ultra long-lasting battery on the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro Titanium can stay alive for approximately two weeks, while the GT3 Pro White Ceramic version can last for a full seven days.

That lasting smartwatch battery life is essential for everyday activities, like monitoring your health throughout the day, reminding you of medications or mindfulness routines, and making sure you have any of the 100 workout modes ready to go when you need to turn it up a notch.

The intelligent exercise function assesses your performance and exercise history, to give you new goals while syncing with your compatible health or workout program.

And when you need to cool off, jump in the pool, lake or ocean (yep - even saltwater!), you can soak assured knowing the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro has gone through hundreds of rounds of water-pressure testing.

This means you can free dive up to 30-metres deep without any worry, rinse off, and still make it to your next commitment on time and in style.