Canada's first cannabis speakeasy is now in Toronto and it's made just for Thinkers
A quick walk down any major Toronto street will let you know that the city is certainly a fan of its cannabis, but one spot is taking things to a whole new level with not just a dispensary, but a speakeasy; the first of its kind in Canada.
Entering through a secret back door in Dynasty Pot Shop, guests can choose their experience: ON (for sativa), or OFF (for indica), which is the whole basis of the Thinker brand.
An indoor reading room and outdoor patio will cater to both, with spaces to read, work on personal projects and chat with others, or turn off, chill and relax, all in a safe space that encourages ideas and collaboration.
The patio features a cafe and snack bar with programming that features local creatives and collaborators from the community, while inside, there is a mini community library with reads about lifestyle, culture, art, fashion and cannabis curated by New Currency's Kazeem Kuteyi.
And, of course, Thinker 12 x .25g and 2 x .25g pre-roll multi-strain packs will be available from Dynasty Pot Shop, whether people are looking to turn their thinking caps "ON" or turn them "OFF" to recharge.
A series of special events will also serve as the perfect inspiration for any type of Thinker, with film screenings, live music concerts, backyard lectures and more on deck in the coming weeks:
Whichever type of cannabis experience you're looking for, Thinker's got you covered at this one-of-a-kind speakeasy tucked in the alley behind 1086 Queen Street West.
Hector Vasquez
