The TD Festival of South Asia is the place for the best Indian food and dance in Toronto

If you're looking for another street festival to check off your summer bucket list in Toronto, this weekend's TD Festival of South Asia is one you won't want to miss, with all of the Pakistani kabobs, mango lassis and South Indian dosas that you could ever want, and more.

For two days, Toronto's Gerrard India Bazaar is erupting into a celebration of the best South Asian food, arts and music that the city has to offer, with more than 100 artists performing everything from the classical Indian kuchipudi dance to LED hoop acts, traditional drumming to contemporary bands, and literary to visual art exhibits.

Explore Indian, Afghani, Pakistani, Bengali, Sri Lankan, Tibetan and Nepalese cultures in and around the neighbourhood with local vendors and artisans, food and drink, fashion and activities galore.

Now in its 20th year, the free party is the largest of its kind in North America, drawing more than 100,000 people to Gerrard St. E. from Coxwell to Greenwood to enjoy all of the tastes, sounds, and sights of South Asia in what is also known as Toronto's own Little India.

The family-friendly event runs from noon until 11 p.m. on July 23 and 24, and given that it's regularly named one of the top summer festivals in the city, it's one you won't want to miss.