Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
jack astors toronto

You can fake out your boss by working-from-patio at Jack Astor's in Toronto this summer

If you're one of the many workers in Toronto who are back in the office after a lengthy lockdown hiatus, you're hopefully enjoying the return of daily human interaction, even if you might miss the convenience of rolling out of bed and starting your day right then and there.

While many companies have brought their people back in-person en masse, a fair chunk are operating on a new hybrid model that permits people to still work remotely at least some of the time.

Jack astors toronto

Find your local participating Jack Astor's with a special "work" from patio pod.

Then there are those who are still working completely untethered, bringing their laptops to coffee shops and elsewhere to try and get their dose of much-needed face-to-face contact (even if just with the server).

As we enjoy the beautiful weather this summer has brought, working outside would definitely be an alluring option, if possible — and Jack Astor's has come up with a new way for people to get their work done while also soaking up the sun.

jack astors toronto

The "work" from patio pod at Jack Astor's complete with fake background.

Though patio-ing and working may not seem like they exactly go hand-in-hand, Jack's novel concept of work-from-patio allows people to do both at once at the restaurant's new work-from-patio pods and lo-fi workspaces.

Of course, being the cheeky brand that they are, working from a patio at Jack's is anything but boring, with fake backgrounds that replicate your average living room for Zoom meetings, a soundproof booth for phone calls, and a delicious selection of eats that will blow your average boardroom snacks out of the water.

jack astors toronto

Your local cafe has nothing on the full Jack Astor's menu.

And, of course, there's the option of a beer or two while you tackle your workday.

jack astors toronto

Switch from meeting to eating in no time.

Find the patio pod travelling around Jack Astor's locations in Ontario, and enjoy a fake-out lo-fi patio-office space at your local participating restaurant before the summer's up.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
