Here's how to completely transform your outdoor patio for under $5,000 in Toronto

Temperatures are heating up in Toronto and across the GTA, and there's no better time to enjoy your outdoor space than right now.

Thinking of sprucing up your space for some alone time or entertaining? A Toronto patio furniture revamp is quick, easy, and affordable. All it comes down to is picking the right outdoor furniture for your space.

Not sure where to start? Wickerpark is here to help. This popular Toronto Patio Furniture brand is your solution for modern and contemporary outdoor patio furniture, accessories, custom fabric, and more.

Made with the highest-grade domestic and imported materials, including powder-coated aluminum frames, UV- and performance fade-resistant fabric, WickerPark creates chic, and sturdy creations that will last for many years.

Affordable prices and unmatched quality have made WickerPark Patio Furniture the first choice for shoppers looking to transform their outdoor space, for less.

At the moment, WickerPark has some great options that will help you furnish your outdoor space and turn it into an inviting sanctuary you really love.

The best part? It's totally affordable, and unmatched for the quality and care you're getting.

Here's what $5,000 can get you in WickerPark outdoor furnishings:

Lovett Vive Classique Open - starting at $2,449*

Get super cozy with this plush, aesthetically-pleasing, and modular patio furniture set. Designed with full-round, all-weather rattan wicker and offering deep seating and transitional design, this is the perfect piece for relaxing alone or entertaining guests.

Made with best-in-market foam and open-cell technology, the cushions are designed for quick drying, as water easily passes through them. There's a wide range of fabric colours that can be customized according to your taste or preference, so you can show off your unique style.

Lovett Vive Dining Set Hexa - starting at $1,599*

If you love having guests over and entertaining, this patio furniture dining set is a great way to make everyone feel included. The Lovett Vive Dining Set Hexa has been specifically designed for those wanting to spend time outside enjoying the company of family and friends.

The Hexa comes with six chairs, while the larger Octa Dining Set offers room for eight. Again, there's great customization potential for the cushions, which adds comfort and style.

There's nothing like a nice coffee table to bring the whole setting together. The Lovett Vive Coffee Table is built with durable glass, a rust-proof aluminum frame, and all-weather wicker, making it a great place for a centrepiece, or to hold your cup of coffee (or cocktail).

Lovett Vive Side Table - $229*

Add some more real estate for your beverages and the like with this chic side table.

Lovett Vista Planter - $149*

Add a pop of greenery with this modern planter. It's aluminum-framed, covered in black UVA-protected plastic rattan, and there's an insert to sit your plants on.

Bonus: Lovett Double Chaise Lounge Chair Duo - starting at $999*

If you're really looking to go all out, these loungers are great by a pool, for a spot to sunbathe or just to relax with a book. You can even change the recline to turn them into sunbeds.

Since you might have some cash to spare, WickerPark also has a range of outdoor throw pillows, home décor and accessories to help you customize your space. Go crazy!

And there you have it! It turns out that you can still do quite a bit with $5,000, especially when it comes to Toronto patio furniture. Create lasting memories with your loved ones, while supporting local, and leaving money in your pocket.

*All prices are current prices at the time of writing.