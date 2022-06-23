New HÄAGEN-DAZS exträaz layers ice cream will be free in Toronto this weekend

Summer is officially upon us, and the warmer weather here means there's a bunch of opportunities to enjoy the sun while still staying cool.

If ice cream is you go-to when the hot weather hits (because who doesn't love ice cream?) and you’re looking for a new experience, we've got you covered with HÄAGEN-DAZS Dockside, a summer sampling event from the beloved brand that's been making premium ice cream for over 60 years.

You can get a full tub of ice cream from a full-on ice cream yacht that will be docked at Toronto's waterfront this weekend, June 25th to 26th!

HÄAGEN-DAZS is unveiling four new flavours as part of their most decadent ice cream offering ever called HÄAGEN-DAZS exträaz layers which will be available to try at HÄAGEN-DAZS Dockside.

Indulge in rich new options, including Berry Explosion, Salted Caramel Chocolate, Mocha Cheesecake and Triple Chocolate. Each flavour features alternating layers of two flavours of velvety ice cream, smooth sauce and layers made with crispy chocolate.

It's the ultimate combination of textures and flavours in every irresistible bite.

These decadent desserts are made with 100 per cent Canadian milk and no artificial colours or flavours, so you can treat yourself (something we all deserve) on a hot day or when hosting family and friends.

The HÄAGEN-DAZS Dockside boat is set to dock on June 25th and June 26th at John's Quay and Hanlan's Point between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Keep an eye out to see the branded yacht cruising between these two locations and make sure to grab your tub of this decadent new ice cream.

If you can't make it on those days, you can find all four flavours at your local grocery store in the freezer aisle.

Spoons up, ice cream lovers!