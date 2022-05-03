Toronto is getting a new seltzer and cocktail festival this summer

All the seltzer-lovers in the city better gear up for a new festival coming to Toronto this summer that's dedicated to all things bubbly and alcoholic.

FizzFest is the first event of its kind in Canada, created by the same people who run the legendary Toronto Festival of Beer.

Thankfully, most of the Toronto's major in-person festivals are making a much needed return to the city this year. After two years of lock down, FizzFest should be added to your bucket list for something fun and unique to check out when the hot weather hits.

There will be a ton of vendors offering up a variety of not only seltzers, but pre-mixed cocktails, wines and ciders.

Grab a cup and visit some of your favourite brands, such as NÜTRL, Cottage Springs and Brickworks, who are set to make an appearance at the festival.

Food trucks will be feeding the masses as well, with options to choose from like Poutine Supreme and Oyster Boy.

Not only will there be a killer selection of food and drink, but live entertainment with a 90s theme will provide the soundtrack to the two-day festival.

Dwayne Gretzky and Priyanka are set to perform with a full band on May 21, and Bran Van 3000 with Prozzak will be on stage May 22, sure to delight Canadian music fans.

You can celebrate with friends at FizzFest, taking place at Fort York Garrison Common from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Tickets are priced at just under $50.00 and you can grab them online through the FizzFest website.

There's also a FizzFest coming soon to the London area on July 16 as part of Rock The Park.