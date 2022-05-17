Vizzy and Queen Priyanka will be going for a world record on Toronto streets this week

Is there anything better than walking down the street and just getting a compliment from a stranger? Talk about making someone's day!

And what if that compliment came from none other than drag superstar and queen of good vibes Queen Priyanka!?

That's right, the artist, television personality and winner of "Canada's Drag Race" will be blitzing through the streets of Toronto – and visiting high-traffic locations – to pass along genuine compliments to passers-by on Wednesday, May 18.

It’s all part of Vizzy Hard Seltzer's first-ever 'Good Vibez Day' in Toronto. The brand known for its refreshing dual-flavoured seltzers (we're talking quirky flavours like papaya passionfruit and raspberry tangerine) is on a mission to bring positivity to Canadians – and we can't think of a more creative way!

For the special day, Vizzy has teamed up with Queen Priyanka to attempt a world record for the most compliments given in one day, kicking off an epic nationwide full-day event.

So, if you fancy a compliment in person all you need to do is find Pri in Toronto tomorrow - it won't be too hard, as the event will be all over the 'Gram.

To make things even better, Canadians everywhere can get involved in spreading the love! Vizzy and Pri are urging everyone to get in on the action by giving someone a compliment on social media and use the hashtag #GoodVibezDay!

For every compliment with the hashtag, Vizzy will donate $1, up to $25,000, to 2SLGBTQ+ charities that are supporting positive spaces across the country.

So, if there's anyone out there that you've always admired and wanted to give a shout-out, now's your chance. And the best part is that it's for a great cause.

Time to let the good vibes – and seltzer – flow!