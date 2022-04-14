LOTTO MAX donates all profits from its Dream Drop collab to Toronto's BLACK HXOUSE

LOTTO MAX teamed up with local Toronto fashion brand Mr. Saturday to create a limited-edition clothing collection that is also a lottery ticket for a year*.

Each item in the Dream Drop collection designed by Mr. Saturday's founder, 28-year-old Toronto-based designer Joey Gollish, displays a code redeemable for one $260 CAD lottery bonus with OLG. That's enough to get you one LOTTO MAX ticket every week for 52 weeks.

Launched on March 28, the collection of fashion-forward streetwear was 90 per cent sold out in the first 24 hours, with all of the "Thank you for dreaming" hoodies snatched up just 11 minutes after hitting the market.

OLG is all about giving back, and as part of the launch 100 per cent of its proceeds from LOTTO MAX “Dream Drop” sales — an incredible $56,000 — will go towards Toronto-based not-for-profit BLACK HXOUSE, which is an extension of HXOUSE with a mission that empowers BIPOC creatives. The organization supports individuals with mentorship, tools, learning and networking opportunities to lead to sustainable careers.

OLG's donations will directly benefit the organization's programming, including lectures and panels by world-leading creatives, in-class workshops with mentors, grants for students, a general education curriculum, and events.

What’s more, OLG’s commitment to supporting BIPOC Ontarians happens year round. Beyond its BLACK HXOUSE donation, OLG has also partnered with Black Talent Initiative (BTI) to help foster Black representation in the workplace and invest in the growth of Black professionals.

BTI is a volunteer-driven, social impact organization committed to delivering professional development, mentorship and community for Black Canadian talent seeking career advancement.

Through the partnership, OLG will post job opportunities on BTI’s network, creating a talent pipeline for OLG — and OLG leaders will work with BTI to provide opportunities for mentoring and networking with Black professionals. In addition, OLG and BTI will work together to develop learning opportunities that benefit both OLG employees and BTI talent.

